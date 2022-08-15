"I have no doubt we will have consistent periods of success. It is just a matter of time" - Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kompany had anticipated a “testing period” after the fixtures were revealed, with Burnley up against a Huddersfield Town side who were 90 minutes away from the Premier League, before a home clash with Luton Town, who were beaten play-off semi-finalists, and then a trip to Watford, whose squad from the top flight was pretty much intact.

The Clarets picked up a win, a draw and a defeat in those games, but arguably did enough to win all three in terms of restricting their opponents and creating chances.

But Kompany knows his side will have to improve on scoring two goals in three games.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road on August 12, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Ahead of Tuesday night’s visit of Hull City, Kompany said: “In this game you have got to score goals, and to score goals we have to create chances, and on that side of it we can create more, but we have created enough to win games.

"Then you play against teams who did well last season, and Watford who still have Premier League players.

"We've conceded three shots on target I think in three games, so that is a good thing.

"We have to get the consistency and learn about how the players fit into every position, and the relationship with other players and to integrate them.

"You are a few games down before you have the whole puzzle fitted, and meanwhile you have to get results, but I have no doubt we will have consistent periods of success.

"It is just a matter of time.”

There is a lack of proven goalscorers in the squad, with only two senior strikers in Ashley Barnes, who has started all three games, and Jay Rodriguez, who came on for his first taste of action this season at Watford after injury.

Kompany said: “My reference point is last season I had a team who had scored 107 goals, and they were spread across the team.

"To look at the centre forward and rely on that...the lad at Watford (Dennis) is worth what? £30m?

"So there is no point us looking at that.

"We have to spread the goals, and we do have goals in this team, in Tella, Benson, Bastien, Brownhill, Maatsen, Barnes, Rodriguez.

"One might get more than the other, but I think there is goal threat in our team, but it has to be collective.

"And we still have Twiney to come in.”

Kompany would ideally like a centre forward, but he added: “What I don't want to do is put all my attention and focus on something that might not be feasible.

"I am extremely happy to work with the players that I have got. I see a lot of potential.

"I see no reason not to back them based on their attitude and what they do every day.