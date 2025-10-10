Burnley ace backed to usurp Man City and Spurs stars with shock international role

The latest news from Burnley as the Clarets prepare for a home clash with Premier League rivals Leeds United on Saturday week.

Scott Parker will nervously await the return of several members of his Burnley squad as they represent their countries throughout the second international break of the Premier League season.

The Clarets have experienced mixed fortunes during their return to the top flight of English football and are sitting in the relegation zone after winning just one of their first seven games of the campaign. However, results have not always matched performances as Parker’s men have shown up well in major tests against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and reigning champions Liverpool, who relied on a last-gasp penalty to secure a late win at Turf Moor.

After a hectic summer transfer window, the Burnley squad was boosted by the arrival of several high-profile signings - and one of them has been backed to see off competition from two other Premier League stars to land a regular starting place in his national side.

There was much excitement around Turf Moor after the Clarets landed a deal to sign Feyenoord full-back Quilindschy Hartman and the 23-year-old has started all seven Premier League fixtures during the first two months of his time with the club. His form has also earned Hartman a first international call-up in almost two years after he was named in the Netherlands squad for their World Cup 2025 qualifiers against Malta and Finland.

Spurs star Micky Van De Ven started at left-back in a 4-0 win against the Netherlands on Thursday - but one Dutch journalist believes Hartman will become the ‘undisputed left-back’ within the Dutch side in the coming years.

Writing for Dutch news outlet Soccer News, Valentijn Driessen said: “(Nathan) Aké normally has a permanent base place, but he doesn't really play at (Manchester) City anymore. (Micky) Van de Ven has tried Koeman a few times, but I think that's more of a salary.

“He (Hartman) plays everything at Burnley, and has to do everything there. He takes the free kicks and the corners. They absolutely love him. What I have seen is that he is back towards the level of his top years at Feyenoord. Then for me he is the undisputed left-back of the Dutch national team.”

Blackpool keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell made his 49th appearance for Northern Ireland against Luxembourg on Thursday night | Getty Images

Former Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has become a regular with Blackpool after securing a loan move to the League One club during the summer transfer window.

Although the Northern Ireland international has enjoyed a solid start to the season as he enjoyed regular first-team football, the same cannot be said of his side who have won just two of their first 11 games and currently sit second from bottom in the table. That form led to the Tangerines parting company with manager Steve Bruce earlier this week and they will hope to confirm his successor by the time Peacock-Farrell and his team-mates visit Stockport County on Saturday week.

Peacock-Farrell has assessed the expectation he has found at Bloomsfield Road and he made the comparison with the environment he experienced during his time with Burnley, Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday.

He told The Blackpool Gazette: “You can see with the fans and the passion here that there’s an expectation here. That was the same at (Sheffield) Wednesday, Birmingham, Leeds, Burnley - there’s an expectation there to perform, and that’s the same at this club. I enjoy that. As players we’ve got to thrive on it.”

