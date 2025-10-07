The gap in season ticket prices for Burnley fans compared to those at the top of the Premier League table is staggering.

As the demand to watch top-level football continues to grow, the price to attend them keeps increasing.

And some of the amounts being paid for a season ticket at the 20 Premier League clubs make you wince just thinking about them. As expected, the London clubs lead the list for most expensive season tickets on offer but the club at the top of the rankings may surprise you.

Below is a ranking of every Premier League club's most expensive non-hospitality adult season ticket.

