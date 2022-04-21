Burnely’s fight for Premier League survival continues this evening, when they take on Southampton at Turf Moor.

The Clarets head into the match with a four point gap separating them from Everton in 17th place, but a win over the Saints could pile the pressure on Frank Lampard's side as the battle to avoid relegation continues to twist and turn.

Meanwhile, Burnley are still on the hunt for a new manager, after parting company with Sean Dyche last week.

Speaking ahead of the game against Southampton, Burnley defender James Tarkowski said: “We need the backing (from the supporters). I know people might not agree with it (Sean Dyche's sacking) but only time will tell if it was the right thing to do. We still need the backing because the season is far from over, there are still a lot of points to play for, so we need them there at Turf Moor.

"It starts with two big home games this week. Sometimes a change can bring a little bit more freedom so hopefully it does change us and we start to perform a bit better and we get those results.

"We need to win (against Southampton), it's as simple as that. Draws aren't enough. We need three points on the board and we probably need three or four more wins to make sure we're safe at the end of the season.

"It's not just about individuals now, it's about that team mentality and spirit, which we've always had here and we've still got it. It's the time to show that now in the last few weeks of the season and it's really important to perform and get the results."

