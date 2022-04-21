"We need the backing!" — Burnley defender James Tarkowski's cry to fans after Sean Dyche sacking

The in-form defender understands and appreciates that some sections of supporters might not be in agreement over chairman Alan Pace's unilateral decision to end Sean Dyche's era at the club.

But the 29-year-old ex-England international is calling on the Clarets' faithful to put their grievances aside, get behind the players and provide them with an extra push in their survival bid.

Relegation-threatened Burnley have seven games remaining to save their season, with three of the next four to be staged at Turf Moor, and Tarkowski is hopeful that the thousands in attendance will raise the roof.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: James Tarkowski of Burnley battles for possession with Teemu Pukki of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road on April 10, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

"We need the backing," said the former Brentford man. "I know people might not agree with it [Sean Dyche's sacking] but only time will tell if it was the right thing to do. We still need the backing because the season is far from over, there are still a lot of points to play for, so we need them there at Turf Moor.

"It starts with two big home games this week. Sometimes a change can bring a little bit more freedom so hopefully it does change us and we start to perform a bit better and we get those results."

Under-23s coach Mike Jackson, assisted by Academy Director Paul Jenkins, Under-23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and club captain Ben Mee, will remain in charge as the managerial search continues.

The Clarets entertain Southampton tonight and host Wolves on Sunday while Aston Villa pay a visit on May 7th, following Burnley's clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on the final day of the month.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Richarlison of Everton controls the ball under pressure from James Tarkowski of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor on April 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Burnley have drawn the most games in the division (13) this season, alongside Crystal Palace and Brighton, but Tarkowski knows that trend will have to change if they're to stay afloat in the top flight.

"We need to win, it's as simple as that," he continued. "Draws aren't enough. We need three points on the board and we probably need three or four more wins to make sure we're safe at the end of the season.

"It's not just about individuals now, it's about that team mentality and spirit, which we've always had here and we've still got it. It's the time to show that now in the last few weeks of the season and it's really important to perform and get the results."

Everton's 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening opened the gap to safety to four points.

Richarlison equalised deep into stoppage time after Burnley-born Foxes forward Harvey Barnes opened the scoring early on.

Tarkowski, who is out of contract in the summer, concluded: "I've always said that it's in our control and it's time for us to put points on the board. We can't look at anybody else's results. If we put wins on the board we'll be okay so we need to go out there and win football matches.