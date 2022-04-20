Latest on injury to Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood

The former Aston Villa man was stretchered off at the London Stadium after an innocuous challenge with Hammers forward Nikola Vlasic, and was taken straight to hospital.

A club statement later that evening said: “Ashley Westwood today suffered a serious injury to his ankle.

“He is doing well and with the club doctor and will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days.”

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley's English midfielder Ashley Westwood is evacuated on a stretcher after being injured following a tackle by West Ham United's Coatian midfielder Nikola Vlasic (unseen) during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Burnley at the London Stadium, in London on April 17, 2022. - - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

And interim boss Mike Jackson updated the media on his situation on Wednesday morning: "It is really disappointing for him and the group.

"He is going to see a surgeon today and the club doctor is going with him.

"We will find out more later whether he needs more in the terms of an operation.”

And Jackson hopes to give Westwood a lift by beating Southampton live on television on Thursday night, with the players keen to ‘do it for Westy’.

Jackson said: "He is such a popular member of the group and that will hopefully be something else we can tap into in terms of putting a smile on his face when he turns the telly on tomorrow night.

"It reminds you what you are doing it for.

"He is such an example and a role model around the place."