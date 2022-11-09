Burnley claimed a comfortable 3-1 win over Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup third round last night. Despite the visitors taking the lead at Turf Moor, Ashley Barnes grabbed an equaliser only minutes later before Anass Zaroury’s brace sent the Clarets into the fourth round draw.

The likes of Bournemouth, Leicester and MK Dons also progressed, while Bristol City were knocked out by a dominant Lincoln City and Gillingham caused an upset against Brentford as they won on penalties. The draw for the next round will take place following Manchester United vs Aston Villa on Thursday night, which is due to kick off at 8pm.

While Burnley were competing in the Cup, a number of Championship matches took place but mostly went in their favour. Sheffield United were unable to move up to the top of the table after they were narrowly beaten by Rotherham United at Bramall Lane, while QPR also suffered a home defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Here is today’s transfer news...

EX-SEASIDERS BOSS 'SHORTLISTED' FOR LUTON TOWN JOB

Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is amongst the names Luton Town are considering if Nathan Jones is to leave for Southampton. Critchley is currently unemployed after leaving Aston Villa when Steven Gerrard was sacked last month. (Football Insider)

EVERTON 'PREPARE' BID FOR QPR ACE

Everton are ready to move for QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng in January, with Bournemouth, Lille and Monaco also interested. The 27-year-old has five clean sheets this season. (Football League World)

WEST BROM TARGET 'EXPRESSES' DESIRE TO LEAVE

Hertha Berlin striker David Selke has handed in a transfer request following West Brom's failed attempt to sign him on deadline day. The German has also previously been linked with Rangers, FC Basel and FC Copenhagen. (Bild)

MAN UNITED 'ENQUIRE' ABOUT EX-STOKE CITY FORWARD

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about the availability of Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The former Stoke City star has 10 goals in 16 matches in all competitions this season. (StokeonTrentLive)

DERBY COUNTY 'PLAY DOWN' DEFENDER RUMOURS

Derby County boss Paul Warne has cooled talk of a January move for Cardiff City defender Curtis Nelson. He said: "I've had no conversations with his agent so names just come up all the time. It's unbelievable." (Derbyshire Live)

CLARETS ‘JOIN RACE’ FOR LEEDS UNITED STARLET

Burnley have joined Sheffield United and Stoke City in the race to sign Leeds United youngster Stuart McKinstry. The midfielder is currently on loan at Motherwell, with his Whites’ contract set to expire in the summer. (Football Insider)

CARDIFF CITY TO 'CONFIRM' PERMANENT MANAGERIAL APPOINTMENT