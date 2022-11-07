News you can trust since 1877
35 pictures of Burnley fans at Bramall Lane during 5-2 defeat to Sheffield United

Burnley suffered a first Championship defeat in 17 games as Sheffield United put five past them at Bramall Lane.

By Dan Black
4 minutes ago

The league leaders were left shell-shocked in South Yorkshire as the Blades scored four second half goals to turn the top-of-the-table clash on its head.

Manuel Benson’s double had given the Clarets the advantage at the interval in the Steel City, with the winger scoring either side of Iliman Ndiaye’s equaliser.

But Oli McBurnie scored a brace of his own after the break to help Paul Heckingbotham’s side close the gap at the summit. Jack Robinson and Anel Ahmedhodzic were also on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Were you one of the visiting supporters pictured in the stands?

