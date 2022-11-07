35 pictures of Burnley fans at Bramall Lane during 5-2 defeat to Sheffield United

The league leaders were left shell-shocked in South Yorkshire as the Blades scored four second half goals to turn the top-of-the-table clash on its head.

Manuel Benson’s double had given the Clarets the advantage at the interval in the Steel City, with the winger scoring either side of Iliman Ndiaye’s equaliser.

But Oli McBurnie scored a brace of his own after the break to help Paul Heckingbotham’s side close the gap at the summit. Jack Robinson and Anel Ahmedhodzic were also on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Were you one of the visiting supporters pictured in the stands?

1. 1 Burnley supporters enjoying the pre-match atmosphere The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Sheffield United v Burnley - Saturday 5th November 2022 - Bramall Lane - Sheffield Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

