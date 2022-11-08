Burnley FC- PLAYER RATINGS: Here is how Vincent Kompany's side performed in the EFL Cup tie against Crawley
Burnley came from behind to book their place in the next round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 win over Crawley Town.
Anass Zaroury came off the bench to score a brace to keep the cup run going for Kompany’s side.
Meanwhile, Ashley Barnes claimed one goal and one assist.
Here is how they performed:
Bailey Peacock-Farrell- 6
The keeper didn’t have too much to do throughout the game.
He was nearly caught out on the ball during the first half but was able to recover.
Connor Roberts- 6
A solid enough night for Roberts but didn’t produce anything that stood out.
Matthew Lowton- 7
The defender was able to provide some good support in attack down the right side, producing a number of good ball to his teams while also overlapping Manuel Benson.
Luke McNally- 6
No one in the Burnley backline covered themselves in glory for Crawley’s goal, with the ball flying over their heads to Dom Telford from a goal kick.
The centre back also had an opportunity from close-range but fired over the bar.
Charlie Taylor- 7
A solid night for the defender, who produced a great cross into the box for Barnes’ equaliser.
Conrad Egan-Riley- 6
It wasn’t a bad night for Egan-Riley but could’ve done better in some attacking situations, where he seemed to lack confidence.
Samuel Bastien- 6
The midfielder did okay but couldn’t create too many standout moments going forward.
He did have a couple of half chances in the second half before being subbed off.
Johann Gudmundsson- 6
The midfielder was solid enough, but similar to his colleagues in midfield. He had a good shot blocked in the first half and made a cynical challenge to stop a Crawley attack after the break.
Manuel Benson- 8
The winger looked dangerous on the right side, producing a number of good balls into the box, which just lacked someone on the end.
He played a key part in the build-up of Burnley’s second goal, making the run past his man and getting the ball to Barnes who flicked it on.
Dara Costelloe- 5
It was a quiet evening for the attacker, with very little coming from him.
Ashley Barnes- 8
A strong evening from the striker. After missing a glorious chance from close range in the first half, he took his goal well, with a superb leap to head the ball towards goal.
Showed his strength once again for Zaroury’s first of the night, holding off the defender to flick the ball.
Anass Zaroury- 8
The winger came on and looked lively and was in the right place at the right time for both of his goals after coming off the bench.
Josh Brownhill- 6
Brownhill provided fresh legs to the midfield but didn’t do too much after coming on in the second off.
Vitinho- 7
The fullback came on and demonstrated his attacking ability with a superb ball across the box for Zaroury’s second of the night.
Joe Bauress and Marcel Lewis- N/A
Both players came on in the final moments of the game.