Anass Zaroury came off the bench to score a brace to keep the cup run going for Kompany’s side.

Meanwhile, Ashley Barnes claimed one goal and one assist.

Here is how they performed:

Manuel Benson put in a good display against Crawley (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

Bailey Peacock-Farrell- 6

The keeper didn’t have too much to do throughout the game.

He was nearly caught out on the ball during the first half but was able to recover.

Connor Roberts- 6

A solid enough night for Roberts but didn’t produce anything that stood out.

Matthew Lowton- 7

The defender was able to provide some good support in attack down the right side, producing a number of good ball to his teams while also overlapping Manuel Benson.

Luke McNally- 6

No one in the Burnley backline covered themselves in glory for Crawley’s goal, with the ball flying over their heads to Dom Telford from a goal kick.

The centre back also had an opportunity from close-range but fired over the bar.

Charlie Taylor- 7

A solid night for the defender, who produced a great cross into the box for Barnes’ equaliser.

Conrad Egan-Riley- 6

It wasn’t a bad night for Egan-Riley but could’ve done better in some attacking situations, where he seemed to lack confidence.

Samuel Bastien- 6

The midfielder did okay but couldn’t create too many standout moments going forward.

He did have a couple of half chances in the second half before being subbed off.

Johann Gudmundsson- 6

The midfielder was solid enough, but similar to his colleagues in midfield. He had a good shot blocked in the first half and made a cynical challenge to stop a Crawley attack after the break.

Manuel Benson- 8

The winger looked dangerous on the right side, producing a number of good balls into the box, which just lacked someone on the end.

He played a key part in the build-up of Burnley’s second goal, making the run past his man and getting the ball to Barnes who flicked it on.

Dara Costelloe- 5

It was a quiet evening for the attacker, with very little coming from him.

Ashley Barnes- 8

A strong evening from the striker. After missing a glorious chance from close range in the first half, he took his goal well, with a superb leap to head the ball towards goal.

Showed his strength once again for Zaroury’s first of the night, holding off the defender to flick the ball.

Anass Zaroury- 8

The winger came on and looked lively and was in the right place at the right time for both of his goals after coming off the bench.

Josh Brownhill- 6

Brownhill provided fresh legs to the midfield but didn’t do too much after coming on in the second off.

Vitinho- 7

The fullback came on and demonstrated his attacking ability with a superb ball across the box for Zaroury’s second of the night.

Joe Bauress and Marcel Lewis- N/A