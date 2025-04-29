Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Championship news as Burnley hope for title success.

Burnley’s promotion-winning campaign comes to an end this weekend with the visit of play-off hopefuls Millwall to Turf Moor.

And there is still a lot up for grabs for Scott Parker’s side, with the small matter of the Championship title battle to be decided this weekend. Leeds United’s comprehensive 4-0 victory over Bristol City on Monday night puts them in the driving seat but second-placed Burnley will hope for one last surge to the summit on the final day. Both sides are level on points, 97, but Leeds have the superior goal difference - 64 compared to 51.

Earlier this week, Burnley boss Scott Parker spoke of his delight with the turnaround in Burnley’s attacking numbers after a stodgy start to the season. Many outsiders have given Parker’s Burnley team a “boring tag”, having played out 12 goalless draws this season. But following the weekend’s 5-0 thrashing of QPR, Burnley have outscored every side in the Championship other than Leeds United and Norwich City.

What did the Burnley boss say?

Addressing the change in Burnley’s attacking play, Parker said: “It's turned around a little bit, hasn't it?

“We always had constant belief. There's always noise, certainly in this day and age. There's constant noise and people are always wanting to point fingers or be critical at something and lose sight of others. But I always had belief and the team always had belief. If you listen to the noise, it would have been a long journey for us.”

With that in mind, we have taken a closer look at Burnley’s xG for the season for xG scored and conceded compared to their rivals. The stats below are taken from footystats.org

How does Burnley’s xG scored compare to their Championship rivals?

24th: Plymouth Argyle - 1.06 23rd: Oxford United - 1.12 22nd: Stoke City - 1.18 21st: Derby County - 1.19 20th: Blackburn Rovers - 1.21 19th: Preston North End - 1.21 18th: Millwall - 1.29 17th: Queens Park Rangers - 1.30 16th: Swansea City - 1.30 15th: Watford - 1.32 14th: Norwich City - 1.33 13th: Portsmouth - 1.34 12th: Luton Town - 1.34 11th: Hull City - 1.34 10th: Cardiff City - 1.38 9th: Sheffield Wednesday - 1.40 8th: Burnley - 1.40 7th: Sheffield United - 1.41 6th: West Bromwich Albion - 1.41 5th: Sunderland - 1.46 4th: Coventry City - 1.48 3rd: Bristol City - 1.46 2nd: Middlesbrough - 1.57 1st: Leeds United - 1.77

How does Burnley xG against compare to their Championship rivals?

24th: Plymouth Argyle - 1.72 23rd: Stoke City - 1.58 22nd: Oxford United - 1.57 21st: Watford - 1.48 20th: Hull City - 1.48 19th: Portsmouth - 1.47 18th: Luton Town - 1.43 17th: Blackburn Rovers - 1.41 16th: Cardiff City - 1.40 15th: Norwich City - 1.35 14th: Queens Park Rangers - 1.34 13th: Preston North End - 1.34 12th: Swansea City - 1.32 11th: Preston North End - 1.32 10th: Derby County - 1.31 9th: Bristol City - 1.34 8th: Middlesbrough - 1.29 7th: Coventry City - 1.27 6th: Millwall - 1.27 1.41 5th: Sheffield Wednesday - 1.26 4th: Sunderland - 1.25 3rd: Sheffield United - 1.25 2nd: Burnley - 1.03 1st: Leeds United - 0.89

