How does Burnley's spending on agent fees compared to Leeds United, Sheffield United and other Championship rivals?

An annual report released by the Football Association has revealed how much Burnley have spent on agent fees during another season of change at Turf Moor.

In a statement released by the governing body on Monday, it was confirmed clubs across the Premier League, EFL, WSL and the non-league scene had paid out over £485m to agents throughout the 2024/25 and just over £63m of that had come from Burnley and their rivals cross the Championship.

The Clarets are rated amongst the highest spenders when it comes to agents fees in the second tier - although that should not be a surprise given the level of incoming and outgoing business conducted at Turf Moor in the aftermath of relegation from the Premier League and the departure of former manager Vincent Kompany to German giants Bayern Munich.

Following the appointment of Scott Parker as the Belgian’s successor, a whole host of players were allowed to leave the club as just under £100m was recouped from the sales of Sander Berge, Arijanet Muric, Wilson Odobert and Dara O’Shea. Naturally, Parker wanted to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited and incoming deals included the likes of Joe Worrall and Hannibal Mejbri and permanent deals were secured for former loan signings Mike Tresor and Maxime Esteve.

The business continued in January when Jay Rodriguez and John Egan were allowed to join Wrexham and Hull City respectively and Hannes Delcroix, Han-Noah Massengo and Hjalmar Ekdal all headed out on loan. The Clarets continued to be active with new additions to Parker’s promotion-chasing squad as veteran duo Ashley Barnes and Jonjo Shelvey were snapped up and Marcus Edwards joined on loan from Portuguese club Sporting CP. Peru international Oliver Sonne and young winger Jaydon Banel were also brought in after relatively modest fees agreed with Silkeborg respectively.

But how has Burnley’s spending on agent’s fees compared to their rivals across the Championship? The figures cover the period from February 2024 to February 2025, and so include the summer and January transfer window.

Agent fees paid out by Championship clubs during the 2024/25 season

Oxford United - £572,808 Portsmouth - £696,189 Derby County - £707,077 Sheffield Wednesday - £797,697 Preston North End - £953,802 Plymouth Argyle - £1,009,797 Millwall - £ 1,134,605 Blackburn Rovers - £1,158,151 Bristol City - £1,305,087 Queens Park Rangers - £1,361,727 Coventry City - £1,554,751 Swansea City - £1,703,989 Stoke City - £1,855,865 Watford - £2,096,862 Sunderland - £2,170,045 Cardiff City - £2,383,264 West Bromwich Albion - £2,408,415 Luton Town - £2,424,713 Middlesbrough - £2,507,136 Norwich City - £2,635,111 Hull City - £3,179,361 Sheffield United - £4,442,940 Burnley - £5,305,608 Leeds United - £18,836,447

How much have English clubs spent on agents fees during the 2024/25 season?

Premier League - £409,137,387 Championship - £63,201,447 League One - £7,582,927 League Two - £2,740,669 National League System (non-league) - £952,638 Women’s Super League - £2,169,842 Women’s Championship - £285,549 Total: £486,070,459

