Burnley made it eleven Championship matches unbeaten at the weekend as they thrashed Swansea City 4-0 at Turf Moor. The win has left the Clarets top of the table on goal difference.

Vitinho, Jay Rodriguez (2) and Anass Zaroury netted for the home side as they claimed all three points, while they also picked up their second consecutive clean sheet.

Upcoming fixtures against the likes of Sunderland and Norwich City could prove pivotal as they look to solidify their position at the top, while second place Sheffield United also face the Canaries next weekend. The newly relegated club sit only a point from the top two.

Here are today’s rumours...

BURNLEY BACK IN FOR SUMMER TARGET

A move for Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi hasn't been ruled out in the January transfer window after Burnley had three bids rejected this summer. However, they will have to significantly improve their offer if they are to snap him up. (Lancs Live)

NEWCASTLE TO RIVAL BLADES FOR TEEN STRIKER

Newcastle United are said to have joined the race to sign Kilmarnock youngster Bobby Wales, with Sheffield United already expressing interest earlier this month. The 17-year-old has made five appearances for Scotlands U-17 side. (The 72)

DERBY COUNTY TARGET EX-PRESTON STAR

Derby County are reportedly considering a move for Middlesbrough defender Darnell Fisher. The 28-year-old joined Boro from Preston North End in January 2021 but has been sidelined with an injury for over a year. (The Sun)

CRYSTAL PALACE EYE SWOOP FOR BRISTOL CITY PAIR

Crystal Palace are reportedly lining up moves for Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo and Tommy Conway. The Eagles would look to send the latter back on loan to the Robins. (Football League World)

EX-OLYMPIACOS BOSS REMAINS FAVOURITE FOR HULL CITY JOB

Pedro Martins is still the bookies' favourite to take up the Hull City job, despite the deal collapsing earlier this month. The 52-year-old was in attendance for the Tigers' win over Wigan Athletic. (Sky Bet)

EVERTON SCOUTING BLACKBURN ROVERS ACE

Everton reportedly sent scouts to monitor Blackburn Rovers' striker Ben Brereton Diaz in their 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic last week. The Championship club demanded £15m for the Chile international in the summer. (Sunday Mirror)

WEST BROM MANAGERIAL LATEST

West Brom are said to be considering a move for Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher. The 38-year-old was named League One manager of the month for September, while The Pilgrims currently sit top of the third tier. (Alan Nixon)

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUB URGED TO REVISIT ISMAILA SARR INTEREST