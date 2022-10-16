Vincent Kompany’s Clarets head Sheffield United on goal difference as Jay Rodriguez (2), Brazilian ace Vitinho and Belgium Under 21 international Anass Zaroury were on the scoresheet at Turf Moor.
Here are the player ratings following Burnley’s best performance of the season.
1. Arijanet Muric 7
Burnley's lowest-scoring player, through no fault of his own. The Kosovan keeper enjoyed a relatively relaxed afternoon at Turf Moor, but he did what he had to do very well. Joel Piroe's early effort, which took a nick off the heel of Jordan Beyer, tested his agility, as the ex-Manchester City stopper turned the ball around the post. He also held on to a Ben Cabango header from a Matt Grimes corner in the second half.
Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
2. Vitinho 9
Gave an indication — against Coventry City — as to how much of an asset he can be to Burnley when played in his natural position, and went up another level in his latest outing. Matthew Sorinola and Ben Cabango couldn't live with the Brazilian's connection with Nathan Tella. Excellent going forward, fairly untested in defence, and got the hosts off the mark when keeping his cool to head home from close range.
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
3. Taylor Harwood-Bellis 8
A second successive clean sheet for the England Under 21s skipper. Reduced summer target Michael Obafemi into anonymity, with the Swans striker withdrawn after the hour, and dominated his duels on the deck and in the air. Plays the ball out from the back with purpose and precision, penetrating the lines in the process, and made an excellent block to deny Joel Piroe in the second half.
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
4. Jordan Beyer 8
The Borussia Monchengladbach defender has proven to be an outstanding acquisition for the Clarets. His partnership alongside Taylor Harwood-Bellis is only going to keep getting better and better as their understanding strengthens. Comfortable on the ball, confident when carrying it out from the back, and already acclimated to the physicality of the Championship.
Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley