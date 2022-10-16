1. Arijanet Muric 7

Burnley's lowest-scoring player, through no fault of his own. The Kosovan keeper enjoyed a relatively relaxed afternoon at Turf Moor, but he did what he had to do very well. Joel Piroe's early effort, which took a nick off the heel of Jordan Beyer, tested his agility, as the ex-Manchester City stopper turned the ball around the post. He also held on to a Ben Cabango header from a Matt Grimes corner in the second half.

Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook