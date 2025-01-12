Burnley FC: When is the FA Cup fourth round draw? Ball numbers, date, time and how to watch
Zian Flemming came off the bench to net twice in time added-on as the Clarets eventually ran out deserved 3-1 winners.
Despite making all 11 changes, Scott Parker’s men were the dominant side throughout and really ought to have got the job done during regulation time.
But Burnley still managed to get the job done and book their space in the next stage of the world-famous cup competition.
Here’s everything you need to know about the fourth round draw:
When is the draw?
The draw will be made on Sunday following the conclusion of the tie between Arsenal and Manchester United. With the game kicking off at 3pm, it’s anticipated the draw will take place at around 5pm, however this could be pushed back if the game goes to extra-time and penalties.
How can I watch the draw?
The draw will be presented by Kelly Somers, made by Martin Keown and Mark Schwarzer and shown live in the UK as part of BBC One's coverage. It will also be available via the FA Cup’s social media channels.
When do fourth round ties take place?
Ties are scheduled to take place over the weekend of February 8/9. This means that Burnley’s Championship home game against Oxford United will have to be rescheduled. For the Clarets, their fourth round tie will be sandwiched in-between a trip to Portsmouth and a home game against Hull City.
How much prize money is on offer?
Burnley claimed £115,000 after defeating Reading in the third round yesterday. Another £120,000 will be on offer to winners of fourth round ties.
Ball numbers
1 Southampton or Swansea City
2 Arsenal or Manchester United
3 Exeter City
4 Leyton Orient or Derby County
5 Burnley
6 Aston Villa
7 Brighton & Hove Albion
8 Manchester City
9 Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge
10 Liverpool
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers
12 Preston North End or Charlton Athletic
13 Chelsea
14 Blackburn Rovers
15 AFC Bournemouth
16 Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic
17 Tamworth or Tottenham Hotspur
18 Hull City or Doncaster Rovers
19 Stoke City
20 Leicester City
21 Plymouth Argyle
22 Coventry City
23 Newcastle United or Bromley
24 Everton
25 Wycombe Wanderers
26 Birmingham City
27 Leeds United
28 Nottingham Forest
29 Cardiff City
30 Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers
31 Fulham
32 Crystal Palace or Stockport County
