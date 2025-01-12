Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley needed extra-time to book their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a hard-earned victory against Reading on Saturday.

Despite making all 11 changes, Scott Parker’s men were the dominant side throughout and really ought to have got the job done during regulation time.

But Burnley still managed to get the job done and book their space in the next stage of the world-famous cup competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fourth round draw:

When is the draw?

The draw will be made on Sunday following the conclusion of the tie between Arsenal and Manchester United. With the game kicking off at 3pm, it’s anticipated the draw will take place at around 5pm, however this could be pushed back if the game goes to extra-time and penalties.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be presented by Kelly Somers, made by Martin Keown and Mark Schwarzer and shown live in the UK as part of BBC One's coverage. It will also be available via the FA Cup’s social media channels.

When do fourth round ties take place?

Ties are scheduled to take place over the weekend of February 8/9. This means that Burnley’s Championship home game against Oxford United will have to be rescheduled. For the Clarets, their fourth round tie will be sandwiched in-between a trip to Portsmouth and a home game against Hull City.

How much prize money is on offer?

Burnley claimed £115,000 after defeating Reading in the third round yesterday. Another £120,000 will be on offer to winners of fourth round ties.

Ball numbers

1 Southampton or Swansea City

2 Arsenal or Manchester United

3 Exeter City

4 Leyton Orient or Derby County

5 Burnley

6 Aston Villa

7 Brighton & Hove Albion

8 Manchester City

9 Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge

10 Liverpool

11 Wolverhampton Wanderers

12 Preston North End or Charlton Athletic

13 Chelsea

14 Blackburn Rovers

15 AFC Bournemouth

16 Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic

17 Tamworth or Tottenham Hotspur

18 Hull City or Doncaster Rovers

19 Stoke City

20 Leicester City

21 Plymouth Argyle

22 Coventry City

23 Newcastle United or Bromley

24 Everton

25 Wycombe Wanderers

26 Birmingham City

27 Leeds United

28 Nottingham Forest

29 Cardiff City

30 Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers

31 Fulham

32 Crystal Palace or Stockport County