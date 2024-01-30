Burnley FC transfer deadline: When does the January window close? What time must business be completed by?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been a largely quiet window across the board and that’s been no different at Turf Moor, with only one incoming to date.

David Datro Fofana is the only new player to be added to Burnley’s ranks so far, joining on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

Vincent Kompany’s men are being heavily linked with another incoming though, with French defender Maxime Esteve being linked with a move from Montpellier.

Speculation also continues to surround the future of Manuel Benson, who has struggled for game time in the top flight this term.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final few days of the window:

What business have Burnley done so far?

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Burnley FC at Craven Cottage on December 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The month has largely been dominated by outgoings, with Fofana the only player to arrive at Turf Moor so far.

Going the other way has been the likes of Michael Obafemi, who has joined Championship side Millwall on loan until the end of the season.

Michael Mellon, meanwhile, was recalled from his prolific spell in League Two with Morecambe to join Owen Dodgson and Dara Costelloe at Burnley’s new partner club Dundee.

Scott Twine, meanwhile, was recalled from Hull City to join their Championship rivals Bristol City on loan, while out-of-favour winger Darko Churlinov has returned to German outfit Schalke, initially on loan but with a view to buy.

When does the window shut?

The winter transfer deadline for Premier League clubs and all major European leagues is on Thursday, February 1. In England, the window will close at 11pm (UK time).

When does the window close in Spain, Italy, Germany and France?

Spain's window ends at the same time as England – 11pm on February 1 – while French teams must complete deals by 10pm.

As always, the German window closes at the end of the working day (5pm). In Italy, transfers must be completed by 7pm.

What happens after the deadline?

If a transfer is agreed between two clubs late in the day, the Premier League can grant additional time for the relevant documentation to be completed and submitted.

A deal sheet can be sent to the authorities to indicate that a transfer agreement has been reached, after which the clubs are handed an additional two hours to complete the remaining paperwork.

What are the Premier League squad list rules?

Teams in England can make changes to their Premier League squad list throughout January, with no restrictions to additions outside the limit of a maximum 25 over-21 first-team players, of whom a minimum of eight must be homegrown.

In this instance, homegrown is defined as someone of any nationality who was 21 or older on January 1, 2023 and spent a total of three years registered to an English or Welsh club before the end of the season in which he turned 21.