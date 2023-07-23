After four straight wins, Burnley suffered their first setback of pre-season with a 2-0 defeat to Genk last night.

Vincent Kompany’s men performed well in the first-half and were unfortunate to find themselves a goal behind at the interval.

However, they struggled a little during the second period and Genk made them pay with a second late on.

Despite that, it was a good workout for the Clarets against tough opposition, with their Belgian opponents in Champions League qualifying action on Tuesday.

Here we take a look at how Burnley’s players performed during last night’s encounter...

1 . Standout man Anass Zaroury was Burnley's standout performer during last night's encounter Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

2 . James Trafford - 6/10 Caught under the cross for Genk’s early opener but didn’t allow it to affect the rest of his game on his Burnley debut. Calm and composed on the ball. Photo: Burnley FC Photo Sales

3 . Connor Roberts - 6/10 Solid, reliable and did little wrong, although he did cut a frustrated figure towards full-time as the game became stretched. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4 . Ameen Al-Dakhil - 7/10 Defended well, albeit he was kept busy by the pace of Yira Sor in behind. Unlucky not to score with a header that hit the top of the bar. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4