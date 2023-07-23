Burnley FC player ratings gallery as Anass Zaroury impresses in narrow friendly defeat to Genk
After four straight wins, Burnley suffered their first setback of pre-season with a 2-0 defeat to Genk last night.
Vincent Kompany’s men performed well in the first-half and were unfortunate to find themselves a goal behind at the interval.
However, they struggled a little during the second period and Genk made them pay with a second late on.
Despite that, it was a good workout for the Clarets against tough opposition, with their Belgian opponents in Champions League qualifying action on Tuesday.
Here we take a look at how Burnley’s players performed during last night’s encounter...
