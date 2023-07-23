News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
Burnley FC player ratings gallery as Anass Zaroury impresses in narrow friendly defeat to Genk

After four straight wins, Burnley suffered their first setback of pre-season with a 2-0 defeat to Genk last night.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 05:00 BST

Vincent Kompany’s men performed well in the first-half and were unfortunate to find themselves a goal behind at the interval.

However, they struggled a little during the second period and Genk made them pay with a second late on.

Despite that, it was a good workout for the Clarets against tough opposition, with their Belgian opponents in Champions League qualifying action on Tuesday.

Here we take a look at how Burnley’s players performed during last night’s encounter...

Anass Zaroury was Burnley's standout performer during last night's encounter

1. Standout man

Caught under the cross for Genk’s early opener but didn’t allow it to affect the rest of his game on his Burnley debut. Calm and composed on the ball.

2. James Trafford - 6/10

Solid, reliable and did little wrong, although he did cut a frustrated figure towards full-time as the game became stretched.

3. Connor Roberts - 6/10

Defended well, albeit he was kept busy by the pace of Yira Sor in behind. Unlucky not to score with a header that hit the top of the bar.

4. Ameen Al-Dakhil - 7/10

