Burnley FC managerial search: David Moyes addresses his future following West Ham departure

David Moyes is one man that won’t be in the running to become Burnley’s new manager.

While never among the favourites, Moyes has remained in the betting since markets first opened following Vincent Kompany’s surprise move to Bayern Munich.

As it currently stands, he’s 50/1 with one bookmaker alongside the likes of Alan Pardew, Graham Potter and Mike Jackson, who is currently Burnley’s acting assistant head coach to Craig Bellamy.

But the 61-year-old, who is currently out in Germany providing punditry at Euro 2024, has no plans to make a quick return following his recent departure from West Ham.

“I’m going to take a break, I’m not going to jump into anything,” Moyes told the Rest Is Football podcast.

“I’ve had some really nice phone calls already asking me what I want to do. But what I want to do right now is take a bit of a break. I want to stand back and look at it again.

“There’s loads and loads of young coaches out there just now and some exciting stuff. Some trends might go away, we’re seeing some things and we’re talking about it. We’re seeing it over here for the Euros as well, so I’m just going to take my time.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 19: David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on May 19, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

After spending five years with the Hammers, Moyes seems to be making the most of his time off.

“I’ve had a couple of weeks away in America before I came out [for the Euros],” he said.

“When you have a job, when you’re in management everyone talks about the stress and the minute you get out you say: oh, thank goodness for that.”

When asked if managing a national side would be of interest, Moyes added: “I’m not going to say no to anything at the moment but in the same breath I’m not going to say yes to anything either.

“I think international football is something that might appeal to me going forward, but I’m quite happy watching the other managers taking the stress at this moment in time.”