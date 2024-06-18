Portugal stalwart Pepe sets new Euros record previously set by former Burnley man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portugal stalwart Pepe has become the oldest player to ever play at the European Championships since former Burnley man Gabor Kiraly.

The 41-year-old starts for Roberto Martinez’s side this evening as they make their Euro 2024 bow against Czech Republic.

The Porto centre-back passes the mark set by Hungary goalkeeper Kiraly, who was 40 years and 86 days when he played against Belgium in the round of 16 at Euro 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, also beats the previous record of an outfield player that had been held by Lothar Matthaus after his 150th and final appearance for Germany at Euro 2000.

Ronaldo already holds the record for most goals (14) and appearances (25) in European Championship history.

Englishman Peter Shilton is eighth in the list after playing against the Netherlands in 1988 at the age of 38.

Morten Olsen, Luka Modric, Maarten Stekelenburg, Ivica Vastic and Jens Lehmann also make up the top 10 alongside Matthaus and Ronaldo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GUETERSLOH, GERMANY - JUNE 14: Pepe of Portugal encourages his teammates during the Portugal Public Training Session at Heidewaldstadion on June 14, 2024 in Guetersloh, Germany. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

While Kiraly’s last appearance at the Euros came in 2016, he didn’t officially hang up his gloves until 2019 at the age of 43 following a spell with his first club, Hungarian outfit Haladas.

The stopper, who famously wore jogging bottoms, made his name in England playing for Crystal Palace between 2004 and 2007.

After loan spells with West Ham and Aston Villa, Kiraly made the move to Turf Moor in 2007 and made 27 appearances before moving on two years later.