Portugal stalwart Pepe sets new Euros record previously set by former Burnley man
The 41-year-old starts for Roberto Martinez’s side this evening as they make their Euro 2024 bow against Czech Republic.
The Porto centre-back passes the mark set by Hungary goalkeeper Kiraly, who was 40 years and 86 days when he played against Belgium in the round of 16 at Euro 2016.
Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, also beats the previous record of an outfield player that had been held by Lothar Matthaus after his 150th and final appearance for Germany at Euro 2000.
Ronaldo already holds the record for most goals (14) and appearances (25) in European Championship history.
Englishman Peter Shilton is eighth in the list after playing against the Netherlands in 1988 at the age of 38.
Morten Olsen, Luka Modric, Maarten Stekelenburg, Ivica Vastic and Jens Lehmann also make up the top 10 alongside Matthaus and Ronaldo.
While Kiraly’s last appearance at the Euros came in 2016, he didn’t officially hang up his gloves until 2019 at the age of 43 following a spell with his first club, Hungarian outfit Haladas.
The stopper, who famously wore jogging bottoms, made his name in England playing for Crystal Palace between 2004 and 2007.
After loan spells with West Ham and Aston Villa, Kiraly made the move to Turf Moor in 2007 and made 27 appearances before moving on two years later.
He initially left on loan in January 2009 to provide cover at Bayer Leverkusen before signing permanently for 1860 Munich.
