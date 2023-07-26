Burnley FC: How the Championship's best ever sides performed in the Premier League the following season

In Vincent Kompany’s first season in charge, the Clarets amassed 101 points and lost just three games.

At one point, Burnley even had Reading’s 106-point record in their sights, only to fall slightly short during the final run-in before sealing the title in unforgettable circumstances at Ewood Park.

But what does last season’s impressive points tally say about their chances back in the Premier League? What does history tell us lies in store for Kompany’s men?

We’ve taken a look at the 10 best performing sides in Championship history to see how they performed the following season – and the findings are intriguing.

To begin with, none of them were relegated back down to the Championship, which bodes well for the Clarets in their attempts to sustain themselves back in the top flight.

In fact, the lowest either of these sides finished in the top flight was Leicester City in 2014/15.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Players of Burnley celebrate with the Sky Bet Championship trophy as they celebrate promotion to the Premier League after defeating Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Twelve months on from winning the Championship with 102 points, the Foxes finished 14th in the Premier League under Nigel Pearson on 41 points, six clear of safety.

At the other end of the spectrum, Chelsea are the team to finish the highest a year on from amassing 99 points in the second tier during the 1988/89 campaign.

Back in the top flight the following season, the Blues ending as high as fifth in the table on a mightily impressive 60 points.

Wolves, who also finished on 99 points during the 2017/18 season under Nuno Espirito Santo, also performed well the following year, finishing seventh in the Premier League on 57 points, a whopping 23 clear of the bottom three.

Reading, the most successful side in Championship history, finished eighth in the top flight the season after collecting 106 points in the second tier.

98 points

Portsmouth 2002/03 – finished 13th in the Premier League the following season on 45 points, 12 clear of the relegation zone

99 points

Chelsea 1988/99 – finished 5th in the Premier League the following season on 60 points, 17 clear of the relegation zone

Man City 2001/02 – finished 9th in the Premier League the following season on 51 points, 11 clear of the relegation zone

Wolves 2017/18 – finished 7th in the Premier League the following season on 57 points, 23 clear of the relegation zone

101 points

Burnley 2022/23 – to be decided

Fulham 2000/01 – finished 13th in the Premier League the following season on 44 points, eight clear of the relegation zone

102 points

Leicester City 2013/14 – finished 14th in the Premier League the following season on 41 points, six clear of the relegation zone

Newcastle United 2009/10 – finished 12th in the Premier League the following season on 46 points, seven clear of the relegation zone

105 points

Sunderland 1998/99 – finished 7th in the Premier League the following season on 58 points, 25 clear of the relegation zone

106 points