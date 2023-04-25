News you can trust since 1877
Burnley crowned champions at Ewood Park after beating Blackburn in East Lancashire derby

More than 2,000 Burnley fans celebrated winning the Championship title at Ewood Park as the Clarets beat rivals Blackburn Rovers for a SIXTH time on the bounce.

By Dan Black
Published 25th Apr 2023, 22:09 BST- 1 min read

The Darwen End erupted at the sound of referee Tim Robinson’s final whistle as Vincent Kompany’s side held on to secure a famous victory on enemy territory.

Manuel Benson scored the only goal of the game just eight minutes after replacing Vitinho with a phenomenal finish in front of the travelling supporters.

The Belgian forward netted for the third game in succession when cutting on to his trusty left boot and whipping the ball beyond Aynsley Pears and into the far corner.

Burnley's Manuel Benson celebrates scoring his team’s opening goal The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Tuesday 25th April 2023 - Ewood Park - BlackburnBurnley's Manuel Benson celebrates scoring his team’s opening goal The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Tuesday 25th April 2023 - Ewood Park - Blackburn
Burnley's Manuel Benson celebrates scoring his team’s opening goal The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Tuesday 25th April 2023 - Ewood Park - Blackburn
The ex-Royal Antwerp star had the opportunity to double his tally late on but, with Pears out of position having attacked a corner, he clipped the top of the crossbar from a difficult angle.

Celebrations will go on long into the night after Burnley announced their return to the Premier League as CHAMPIONS!

Blackburn Rovers' Aynsley Pears is beaten The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Tuesday 25th April 2023 - Ewood Park - BlackburnBlackburn Rovers' Aynsley Pears is beaten The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Tuesday 25th April 2023 - Ewood Park - Blackburn
Blackburn Rovers' Aynsley Pears is beaten The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Tuesday 25th April 2023 - Ewood Park - Blackburn
