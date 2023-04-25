Burnley crowned champions at Ewood Park after beating Blackburn in East Lancashire derby

The Darwen End erupted at the sound of referee Tim Robinson’s final whistle as Vincent Kompany’s side held on to secure a famous victory on enemy territory.

Manuel Benson scored the only goal of the game just eight minutes after replacing Vitinho with a phenomenal finish in front of the travelling supporters.

The Belgian forward netted for the third game in succession when cutting on to his trusty left boot and whipping the ball beyond Aynsley Pears and into the far corner.

Burnley's Manuel Benson celebrates scoring his team’s opening goal The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Burnley - Tuesday 25th April 2023 - Ewood Park - Blackburn

The ex-Royal Antwerp star had the opportunity to double his tally late on but, with Pears out of position having attacked a corner, he clipped the top of the crossbar from a difficult angle.

Celebrations will go on long into the night after Burnley announced their return to the Premier League as CHAMPIONS!

