Burnley dominate Championship's manager and player of the month awards for April

It’s a double win for Burnley as Scott Parker and Josh Brownhill claim the manager and player of the month awards for April.

Clarets boss Parker saw off competition from Valerien Ismael (Blackburn Rovers), Daniel Farke (Leeds United) and Alex Neil (Millwall) to pick up the trophy.

It comes after he led Burnley to an impressive 16-point haul from six games last month, including that promotion-clinching 2-1 win against Sheffield United.

Parker’s men also came from behind to beat both Coventry City and Watford, while they also defeated Norwich City and QPR. The only game they failed to win came in the goalless draw away to Derby County.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “Burnley had a difficult fixture list and were under pressure in a three-horse race for the automatic promotion places, but Scott Parker’s team navigated it brilliantly and confirmed their place back in the top flight of English football.

“It was a monumental season for the Clarets who only conceded 16 goals in their 46 games, their defensive prowess will be crucial as they take to life in the Premier League next season.”

The player of the month trophy, meanwhile, also went to a Burnley player as Brownhill claimed the award.

Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, gives instructions to Josh Brownhill as they leave the pitch at half time during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old, as he so often does, came up with the big goals in key moments to net three goals and three assists in six games.

He bagged the winner at Watford before scoring both goals in the win against Sheffield United.

Harry Darling (Swansea City), Mihailo Ivanovic (Millwall) and Manor Solomon (Leeds United) had also been shortlisted.

Goodman added: “Josh Brownhill has been their standout performer in terms of goals and what’s even more impressive is that he’s a midfielder!

“He really has been ‘captain fantastic’ all season and three goals and three assists in April including both goals in that crucial win over Sheffield Utd capped off a fine season.”

The Sky Bet manager of the month judging panel comprises Goodman, former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

Goodman is also on the judging panel for the player of the month award, which also comprises Davies and EFL chief executive Trevor Birch.