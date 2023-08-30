News you can trust since 1877
Burnley discover Carabao Cup third round opponents after beating Nottingham Forest

Burnley take a short break from the Premier League this midweek as they turn their attention to the Carabao Cup.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 22:32 BST

Nottingham Forest are their opponents with a spot in the third round at stake.

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

Nottingham Forest v Burnley - live updates

22:30 BST

Third round opponents

22:14 BST

Steve Cooper’s thoughts

Forest boss Steve Cooper is the first manager in for his post-match press conference.

“We got what we deserved in terms of the result.

“It wasn’t a great game, it had 0-0 written all over it. Technically we were miles off it. We didn’t get up the pitch with any quality.

“I never thought we’d concede, but at the same time you have to do a lot more than we did to win a game of football.”

21:55 BST

Cup draw to follow shortly

A reminder Burnley will soon discover their third round opponents live on Sky Sports.

21:49 BST

FULL TIME!!!!!

FT: Forest 0-1 Burnley!

Zeki Amdouni’s first goal seals the Clarets’ passage into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

A real gritty display from Vincent Kompany’s men.

21:45 BST

99 - Corner

Lyle Foster wins Burnley a corner in front of the away end.

21:44 BST

98 - What a chance!!

Forest have sent all of their men forward and Burnley should put the game to bed on the break. Debutant Wilson Odobert goes through on goal but Matt Turner makes a miraculous save with his legs.

21:42 BST

96 - Yellow

Aro Muric is booked for wasting time over a goal kick.

21:41 BST

94 - Keeping

Forest have predictably piled on the pressure since the goal, but Burnley have managed it well so far. Muric has just come off his line to claim a deep cross into the box.

21:38 BST

90 - Stoppage time

Just the 11 minutes to hold on!

21:37 BST

90 - GOAL BURNLEYYYYYYYYY!!! (0-1!

Zeki Amdouni with his first Burnley goal right in front of the jubilant away end!

He chests the ball down and slams home from close range following a great drive forward from Sander Berge.

