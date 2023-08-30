Burnley discover Carabao Cup third round opponents after beating Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest are their opponents with a spot in the third round at stake.
Nottingham Forest v Burnley - live updates
Third round opponents
Steve Cooper’s thoughts
Forest boss Steve Cooper is the first manager in for his post-match press conference.
“We got what we deserved in terms of the result.
“It wasn’t a great game, it had 0-0 written all over it. Technically we were miles off it. We didn’t get up the pitch with any quality.
“I never thought we’d concede, but at the same time you have to do a lot more than we did to win a game of football.”
Cup draw to follow shortly
FULL TIME!!!!!
FT: Forest 0-1 Burnley!
Zeki Amdouni’s first goal seals the Clarets’ passage into the third round of the Carabao Cup.
A real gritty display from Vincent Kompany’s men.
99 - Corner
Lyle Foster wins Burnley a corner in front of the away end.
98 - What a chance!!
Forest have sent all of their men forward and Burnley should put the game to bed on the break. Debutant Wilson Odobert goes through on goal but Matt Turner makes a miraculous save with his legs.
96 - Yellow
Aro Muric is booked for wasting time over a goal kick.
94 - Keeping
Forest have predictably piled on the pressure since the goal, but Burnley have managed it well so far. Muric has just come off his line to claim a deep cross into the box.
90 - Stoppage time
Just the 11 minutes to hold on!
90 - GOAL BURNLEYYYYYYYYY!!! (0-1!
Zeki Amdouni with his first Burnley goal right in front of the jubilant away end!
He chests the ball down and slams home from close range following a great drive forward from Sander Berge.