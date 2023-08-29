Burnley predicted line-up vs Nottingham Forest as changes expected in Carabao Cup clash - gallery

Burnley take a slight break from Premier League action when they take on Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night (7.45pm kick-off).

Vincent Kompany’s men head to the City Ground looking to seal their place in the third round of the competition.

Having played against Aston Villa on Sunday and another league game against Spurs coming up next Saturday, we’re expected to see the Clarets make plenty of changes.

With that in mind, here’s how we think they might line up...

1 . Decisions, decisions... BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Aston Villa at Turf Moor on August 27, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . GK - Arijanet Muric The keeper will be keen to make an impression if selected after being demoted to the bench following James Trafford's arrival. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3 . RB - Vitinho The Brazilian started against City but was left out against Aston Villa, so should be fresh and ready to go. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales