Burnley dealt major Lyle Foster blow as Vincent Kompany provides Jordan Beyer and Charlie Taylor update
The striker was a surprise absentee for last week’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool with what manager Vincent Kompany described as a “muscle injury”.
While the Clarets boss is still unable to provide details on what the issue is, he has confirmed Foster will miss a prolonged period of action after being forced to be operated on.
“He won’t be available [for this weekend’s game against Arsenal], he had surgery on a chronic issue that needed resolving,” Kompany said.
“It’s not season over but he’ll certainly miss out for a period of time.”
The news will come as a major blow for the Clarets, given Foster has been one of their most important performers this season.
The 23-year-old already missed seven weeks of action earlier in the campaign after he took an indefinite break to receive specialist treatment for his mental health.
Thankfully Burnley were active in the January transfer window, bringing in David Fofana from Chelsea.
The 21-year-old has already had a positive impact, scoring twice in his opening three appearances.
Elsewhere on the injury front, Jordan Beyer is still missing with a problem that has kept him out of action since the Aston Villa game at the end of December.
Providing an update on his recovery, Kompany said: “Jordan is progressing and everything is going well, but in terms of when he will be back and which game it still depends on a number of factors.”
On a more positive note, Charlie Taylor should come back into contention for selection after spending a few weeks on the sidelines with a shoulder problem.
“Charlie was close for the Liverpool game, so if he carries on having a good week he should be available,” Kompany explained.
If Taylor does feature against Arsenal, the left-back will make his 150th Premier League appearance for the Clarets.
“He’s a quality player,” Kompany said.
“The biggest thing you can’t underestimate in this league is that experience is one thing, but more important is the profile, the level of athleticism.
“Of course he has that, so the combination of experience is always important but just experience is not enough.”