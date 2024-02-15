Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While the Clarets boss is still unable to provide details on what the issue is, he has confirmed Foster will miss a prolonged period of action after being forced to be operated on.

“He won’t be available [for this weekend’s game against Arsenal], he had surgery on a chronic issue that needed resolving,” Kompany said.

“It’s not season over but he’ll certainly miss out for a period of time.”

The news will come as a major blow for the Clarets, given Foster has been one of their most important performers this season.

The 23-year-old already missed seven weeks of action earlier in the campaign after he took an indefinite break to receive specialist treatment for his mental health.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Lyle Foster of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Fulham FC at Turf Moor on February 03, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Thankfully Burnley were active in the January transfer window, bringing in David Fofana from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old has already had a positive impact, scoring twice in his opening three appearances.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Jordan Beyer is still missing with a problem that has kept him out of action since the Aston Villa game at the end of December.

Providing an update on his recovery, Kompany said: “Jordan is progressing and everything is going well, but in terms of when he will be back and which game it still depends on a number of factors.”

On a more positive note, Charlie Taylor should come back into contention for selection after spending a few weeks on the sidelines with a shoulder problem.

“Charlie was close for the Liverpool game, so if he carries on having a good week he should be available,” Kompany explained.

If Taylor does feature against Arsenal, the left-back will make his 150th Premier League appearance for the Clarets.

“He’s a quality player,” Kompany said.

“The biggest thing you can’t underestimate in this league is that experience is one thing, but more important is the profile, the level of athleticism.