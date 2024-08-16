Burnley dealt blow as Wilson Odobert seals big move to Premier League Tottenham
and live on Freeview channel 276
The deal, which is still subject to formalities, sees the Frenchman sign a five-year contract with Ange Postecoglu’s side.
The winger will wear the number 28 with the North London outfit.
"Burnley Football Club can confirm that forward Wilson Odobert has joined Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee,” the Clarets said in a statement.
“The France Under-21 international signed for the Clarets last summer and scored four goals in 33 appearances across the 2023/24 campaign and became Burnley's youngest ever Premier League goalscorer with his goal against Chelsea.
“The club would like to wish Wilson all the best and thank him for his efforts during his time at Turf Moor.”
Odobert started and scored during Burnley’s season opener against Luton Town on Monday night during their 4-1 win.
He coolly slotted home after being played in behind the Luton defence by Connor Roberts’ clever ball to double the Clarets’ lead during the first-half.
It was only this time last year that Odobert signed for the Clarets from Troyes for an undisclosed fee.
The 19-year-old is the tenth player to leave Turf Moor this summer. Arijanet Muric, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lawrence Vigouroux, Charlie Taylor, Samuel Bastien, Jack Cork, Darko Churlinov (loan), Dara Costelloe (loan) and Michael Mellon (loan) have also departed.
The Clarets have until August 30 to complete their transfer business.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.