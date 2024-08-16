'Possibility': Scott Parker discusses the potential of Burnley making further signings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Given the size of Burnley’s squad, speculation this summer has largely been dominated by which players are likely to leave.

Scott Parker, however, admits there’s still a good chance the Clarets will make further additions ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline.

So far, the club have made six new signings following their relegation from the Premier League, but – depending on potential departures – that figure could well rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think there is a possibility incomings do come in,” Parker said.

“Again, we’d probably have to see how the next couple of weeks pan out and make decisions where we need to make them.

“At the moment though there’s nothing imminent in terms of bringing any players in, but as always we will react and see where we go from there.”

While Parker has already conceded that further departures are inevitable given the size of Burnley’s bloated squad, he added ahead of Saturday’s home clash against Cardiff City that nothing is imminent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LUTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Scott Parker, the Burnley manager looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town FC and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on August 12, 2024 in Luton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

When asked if there’s an update on players potentially leaving, Parker replied: “Not really, no. At this moment in time I wouldn’t really comment on that either.

“I’ve said it before, it’s a transfer window and that world is there. Like at any club, someone can come for one of your players at any time, but in terms of the actual detail or anyone actually leaving this football club, as of today there is nothing I can report on.”

Parker added: “I suspect there will be movement in terms of numbers. But at this moment in time there is nothing jumping out that I need to report to you.”