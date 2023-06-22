Burnley chief Alan Pace discusses his favourite memories from Championship title-winning campaign

The comeback victory against Sunderland and clinching the title at Ewood Park are the two moments that immediately spring to mind for the Burnley chief.

The Clarets came from two goals down at the Stadium of Light in October to win 4-2, with all four goals coming in the second-half.

From that point onwards, Vincent Kompany’s men won 13 of their following 15 games in all competitions and took charge of the Championship table.

After promotion was sealed in April at Middlesbrough, Burnley then had to wait another couple of weeks for their title win to be confirmed – and what a place to do it.

Kompany’s side beat fierce rivals Blackburn Rovers 1-0 at Ewood Park to spark wild celebrations among the players and staff in front of the away end.

When asked about his famous memory of the season, Pace struggled to limit it to just one.

Clarets chairman Alan Pace

“There’s a few that stand out,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire. “Probably some more than others, probably because of expectations and the change in expectations.

“I’d say going into half-time at Sunderland completely dejected and watching that team rally and come back and win 4-2…not only the feeling for this, but we started something there as a club.

“When you spoke to the players over the next couple of days you really realised whatever Vincent told them in the changing room was something that flipped a switch and we haven’t looked back ever since, so that was one.

“I’ve never been to a local derby, which I was warned about in lots of different ways. People said you can never be too careful, there’s going to be violence and all these things.

“The Blackburn game I was expecting to be so much worse than what we got and I absolutely loved the game.

“Not only because of the result, but because everyone treated everyone with at least enough respect that we didn’t have any major problems.