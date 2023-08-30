Should Burnley make it through tonight’s Carabao Cup clash against Nottingham Forest, they won’t have long to find out their third round opponents.

The second round stage of the competition got underway last night, while the remaining fixtures will be played this evening.

Vincent Kompany’s men are among those sides in action, taking on fellow top flight side Forest at the City Ground at 7.45pm.

Here are all the key details ahead of the draw:

When does the draw take place?

The draw will be held tonight (Wednesday, August 30) following the conclusion of the televised second round clash between Doncaster Rovers and Everton. The game kicks off at 8pm and the draw will commence immediately afterwards.

How can I watch?

The draw will be made live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football – the two channels broadcasting the Doncaster Rovers v Everton tie. The draw will also be streamed live on Sky Sports Football’s YouTube channel. Sky Sports’ Emma Saunders will host the draw alongside former Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore and recently retired England international Izzy Christiansen.

Which teams enter the competition at the third round stage?

The eight top flight sides who are in European competition, which includes current holders Manchester United, Premier League champions Manchester City and nine-time Carabao Cup winners Liverpool. Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Newcastle United and West Ham also enter the draw.

What are the ball numbers for the draw?

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Bradford City

5 Brentford

6 Brighton and Hove Albion

7 Cardiff City

8 Crystal Palace

9 Exeter City

10 Fulham

11 Ipswich Town

12 Leicester City

13 Liverpool

14 Luton Town

15 Manchester City

16 Manchester United

17 Mansfield Town

18 Middlesbrough

19 Norwich City

20 Newcastle United

21 Peterborough United

22 Port Vale

23 Salford City

24 Stoke City

25 Sutton United

26 West Ham United

27 Wolverhampton Wanderers

28 Chelsea or AFC Wimbledon

29 Doncaster Rovers or Everton

30 Harrogate Town or Blackburn Rovers

31 Nottingham Forest or Burnley

32 Sheffield United or Lincoln City

Is the third round still regionalised?

No. The draw will not be regionalised, with any of the 32 clubs in round three being able to be drawn against any participating team.

When will third round ties take place?