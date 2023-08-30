Burnley Carabao Cup third round draw details as Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool & Newcastle United enter the competition
The second round stage of the competition got underway last night, while the remaining fixtures will be played this evening.
Vincent Kompany’s men are among those sides in action, taking on fellow top flight side Forest at the City Ground at 7.45pm.
Here are all the key details ahead of the draw:
When does the draw take place?
The draw will be held tonight (Wednesday, August 30) following the conclusion of the televised second round clash between Doncaster Rovers and Everton. The game kicks off at 8pm and the draw will commence immediately afterwards.
How can I watch?
The draw will be made live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football – the two channels broadcasting the Doncaster Rovers v Everton tie. The draw will also be streamed live on Sky Sports Football’s YouTube channel. Sky Sports’ Emma Saunders will host the draw alongside former Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore and recently retired England international Izzy Christiansen.
Which teams enter the competition at the third round stage?
The eight top flight sides who are in European competition, which includes current holders Manchester United, Premier League champions Manchester City and nine-time Carabao Cup winners Liverpool. Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Newcastle United and West Ham also enter the draw.
What are the ball numbers for the draw?
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Bradford City
5 Brentford
6 Brighton and Hove Albion
7 Cardiff City
8 Crystal Palace
9 Exeter City
10 Fulham
11 Ipswich Town
12 Leicester City
13 Liverpool
14 Luton Town
15 Manchester City
16 Manchester United
17 Mansfield Town
18 Middlesbrough
19 Norwich City
20 Newcastle United
21 Peterborough United
22 Port Vale
23 Salford City
24 Stoke City
25 Sutton United
26 West Ham United
27 Wolverhampton Wanderers
28 Chelsea or AFC Wimbledon
29 Doncaster Rovers or Everton
30 Harrogate Town or Blackburn Rovers
31 Nottingham Forest or Burnley
32 Sheffield United or Lincoln City
Is the third round still regionalised?
No. The draw will not be regionalised, with any of the 32 clubs in round three being able to be drawn against any participating team.
When will third round ties take place?
The week commencing September 25. If Burnley make it through, their third round tie will be sandwiched in-between league games against Manchester United (H) and Newcastle United (A).