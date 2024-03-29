Burnley boss Vincent Kompany stays true to his word after being quizzed about Nottingham Forest's points deduction

Vincent Kompany is staying true to his word and opting to focus on all matters Burnley instead of getting dragged into the latest points deduction saga.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 29th Mar 2024, 08:00 GMT
Burnley FC defends decision to increase season ticket prices for 2024/25 campaig...

The Clarets now find themselves only five points adrift of safety with nine games to go owing to their recent victory against Brentford.

Not only that, the gap was also cut after Nottingham Forest were docked four points for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules – dropping them below Luton Town and into the relegation zone.

Forest became the second club in the top flight to be hit by such a punishment, with an independent panel docking Everton of 10 points back in November, before it was reduced to six upon appeal.

With the Toffees facing a second charge, there’s a real possibility that Burnley could find themselves even closer to safety in a few week’s time.

But not for the first time this season, Kompany opted to steer away from the topic when asked about the points deductions.

“They are the things I can’t control, so I don’t focus on it,” he said.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: An animated Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, instructs his players during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: An animated Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, instructs his players during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at City Ground on August 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
“As long as it’s not a referee or a VAR decision that gets in the way of us getting points, it’s pretty much none of my business.

“I’m all about what my team has to do, so the things I can’t control…these are the things I’m not concerned with.”

With Forest already confirming their intention to appeal their points deduction, plus the potential of Everton’s second hearing going the same way, there’s a real possibility that the season could have ended by the time both cases are finally resolved.

When asked if that is a concern for Burnley, with a real possibility that a team might be relegated after all fixtures have been completed, Kompany replied: “Honestly I don’t know.

“I’d love to drag [chief operating officer] Matt Williams in front of you guys or ask the chairman to deal with this! I have absolutely no clue.

“Literally, that will remain until the last game of the season.”

Burnley play Everton at Goodison Park next week, while Forest are still to travel to Turf Moor.

