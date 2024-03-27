Burnley FC defends decision to increase season ticket prices for 2024/25 campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The cost of a standard adult season ticket has risen marginally, but two age groups in particular appear to have been hit hardest.

As an example, the early bird price of a standard adult season ticket in the Barnfield Construction Stand has risen from £360 to £378.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the cost of an Under-22 season ticket in the same stand has shot up from £145 to £260, an eye-watering increase of 44 per cent.

In the North Stand Upper Wings, a season ticket for an Under-22 would have set you back £230 this season, but that will hike to £357 next season.

Those aged 65 and over also appear to have been among those most hit, with a season ticket in the North Stand Lower sky-rocketing from £250 to £346.

Despite the increases, the club say their prices are among the most competitive you will find in the Premier League and Championship.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: David Datro Fofana of Burnley celebrates with the fans after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brentford FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Burnley FC are pleased to announce the launch of our 2024/25 season tickets,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“At Turf Moor we have consistently had one of the cheapest season tickets in the top two flights of English football and next season you’ll find the same.

“For the 2024/25 season, prices start at just £352 for adults, £242 for Over-65s and from as low as just £58 for Under-12s.

“Furthermore, Under-22s can pick up a season ticket for £242, while under 18s start at £119.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year season tickets sold out early, so the only way to guarantee your seat for the new campaign is to renew before the deadline of Friday, April 19.”

The club also acknowledged the price rises, but claims over time the season tickets have remained “well below” the rate of inflation.

The club also stressed it recently met with the Fan Advisory Board to review this year’s changes.

“The club is aware of the effects of the rise in cost of living and inflation and continues to work hard to minimise those effects for all,” the Clarets said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Before the 2023/24 season, the price point of season tickets had not moved for nine consecutive seasons. The increase in pricing has consistently remained well below inflation and in real terms continues to do so.

“Historically, the club has had one of the most affordable tickets in the Premier League and Championship. We continue to believe this remains true for all age-groups.”

Fans that currently pay via direct debit will have their season tickets automatically renewed. But fans will need to contact the club should they wish to cancel.

The season ticket renewal window is open from 1pm on Wednesday, March 27 until 5pm on Friday, April 19.

The benefits of securing your season ticket early

A ticket to all Burnley FC 2024/25 home league fixtures

Gain priority access to away fixtures and cup tickets

Access to a priority window to purchase additional tickets for friends & family for every home match

Interest-free direct debit option to help supporters spread the costs over 12 months

Free entry to Under-21 fixtures at Turf Moor

Five per cent back in retail as Teamcard points with every retail purchase