Chelsea v Burnley early team news: Nine expected to miss out through injury, three doubts and one ineligible

Both Chelsea and Burnley are expected to be without a number of key men for Saturday’s encounter at Stamford Bridge.
Published 27th Mar 2024, 11:00 GMT

Vincent Kompany’s men return to action this weekend looking to claim their first back-to-back wins of the season.

The Clarets picked up a morale-boosting three points against Brentford prior to the international break with a 2-1 win against Brentford.

Following Nottingham Forest’s four-point deduction, the gap to safety now stands at just five points with nine games remaining – setting up a potentially dramatic end to the season.

As for Chelsea, they beat Newcastle 4-2 in their last league outing before clinching their spot in the semi-finals of the FA Cup by overcoming Leicester City.

Here's an early look at the team news for both outfits:

1. Levi Colwill (Chelsea) - doubt

A toe injury has kept Levi Colwill on the treatment table for each of Chelsea's last three matches in all competitions. The 21-year-old was left out of the latest England squad due to the problem but could be in contention to play against the Clarets on Saturday. Photo: Mike Hewitt

2. Wesley Fofana (Chelsea) - out

Wesley Fofana has struggled to steer clear of injury setbacks over the last few years and is currently out with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. Photo: Catherine Ivill

3. Reece James (Chelsea) - out

Underwent surgery on a hamstring injury at the end of last year. Photo: Stu Forster

4. Romeo Lavia (Chelsea) - out

A long-term ankle injury has kept Romeo Lavia on the sidelines since making his Chelsea debut against Crystal Palace in December. Like Fofana, he is now believed to be stepping up his recovery but it is unclear when he will be available for selection again. Photo: George Wood

