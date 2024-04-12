Burnley boss Vincent Kompany responds after being handed touchline ban for Brighton game
The Clarets boss was dismissed at Stamford Bridge last month after protesting against the penalty awarded to Chelsea on the stroke of half-time.
Lorenz Assignon was also dismissed for his involvement, shown a second yellow card for his apparent foul on Mykhailo Mudyrk.
Kompany was left visibly incensed by the decision and let his feelings known to the fourth official.
The Belgian received an FA charge for misconduct and following a subsequent hearing, he’s been handed a two-man ban and fined £10,000.
One match will be served immediately, which will be this Saturday against the Seagulls, while the other game will be suspended until December 31, 2024.
“It’s fair enough,” Kompany said.
“I said it before, I totally acknowledged that what I said in the moment did not reflect what I thought about the official.
“In terms of questioning the integrity of someone, I think that’s too harsh and it’s not what I meant, so fair enough.
“The two are separate issues though. I can complain about the level of refereeing and I think that’s a fair complaint. But in the moment the emotions got the best of me, so it’s fair.
“It’s unfortunate as well, because I want to be there for the team and in that sense, it’s something that will probably annoy me on the day.”
Kompany added: “It’s a game of emotions, you have the passion on the touchline, you build up to a game to have so much belief when you start the game.
“But you know, especially in this league, you can’t give an inch to anyone. This season has been a long season, so you do carry as well events of the season into your appreciation of the game.
“It’s a game of emotions, but at the same time it’s important to just recognise if you’ve made a mistake and then just move on. We’re all trying to do what is best for the game.”
This will be the second time this season Kompany is forced to watch on from the stands, having been absent from the dugout for the 5-0 defeat to Arsenal.
“It’s not pleasant, but I have full trust in the staff I have with me,” he said. “I have full trust in the players and their ability to rise up to the challenge.
“Ultimately on matchday the most important people are the players and that’s what we need to reflect on the day.”
