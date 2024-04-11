Burnley boss Vincent Kompany discovers punishment after being handed red card against Chelsea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets boss has been handed a two-man ban and fined £10,000 following his recent red card against Chelsea.

One match will be served immediately, which will be this Saturday against the Seagulls, while the other game will be suspended until December 31, 2024.

It comes after the Clarets boss was shown a straight red card by referee Darren England at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea had been awarded a contentious penalty during Burnley’s 2-2 draw.

Lorenz Assignon was also dismissed for his involvement, shown a second yellow card for his apparent foul on Mykhailo Mudyrk.

Kompany was left visibly incensed by the decision and let his feelings known to the fourth official.

The Belgian received an FA charge for misconduct and following a subsequent hearing, he’s now discovered his punishment.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, is shown a red card by Referee Darren England during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The FA said in a statement: “Burnley FC’s Vincent Kompany has been fined £10,000 and suspended from the touchline for two matches following misconduct at their Premier League game against Chelsea FC on Saturday, March 30.

“One match is to be served immediately and one match suspended until December 31, 2024.

“The manager admitted that his language and/or behaviour in the 40th minute of the fixture was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting towards a match official and/or questioned the integrity of a match official.

“An independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a subsequent hearing.”

It’s the second touchline ban Kompany has received this season after missing the Arsenal game as a result of accumulating so many yellow cards.

Speaking after the incident, Kompany revealed he apologised to the officials for the way he handled the incident.

He did, however, hit out at the standard of officiating in the top flight this season.

“I have known the level of refereeing in this country to be the best in the world and of course a new element has been introduced with VAR and new rules, so it’s not easy,” he said.

"But in a constructive way I definitely think there’s a lot to learn out of this season.