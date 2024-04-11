Vincent Kompany discusses Burnley's lack of chance creation after worrying Everton stat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets produced just one shot on target at Goodison Park as they slipped to a costly 1-0 defeat, leaving them six points adrift of safety with only six games remaining.

Only bottom side Sheffield United have scored fewer goals this season, sparking concerns about Burnley’s struggles in front of goal.

But against Everton, Kompany felt it was more to do with the hosts’ effective defending.

“Full credit to Everton. There were loads of blocked shots,” he said.

“If that kid [Jarrad] Branthwaite keeps putting his body on the line like this I can’t keep telling my strikers they need to…no, the kid is sliding across five times and he’s doing really well.

“Tarky [James Tarkowski] is doing a really good job in the backline, they’ve done that really well.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on April 06, 2024 in Liverpool, England.

“For me when I look at this game, you need that extra zip, that extra little bit of maybe shifting your feet to create that shot.

“But if I would have told you of all the games we’ve played, which game was going to be the hardest to come to a shot, it’s this game, 100 per cent.

“You mention the one shot on target but as you’re building momentum the [Dara O’Shea] red card obviously impacts that.

“But credit where it’s due. I turned to the bench and I said ‘they defend the box really well’. I thought we did the same but in a moment…

“But one thing I want to mention about my team, let’s not forget, is that I felt we were able to take the momentum out of the game for the home team.

“It’s just unfortunate we can’t leave this place with a result.”

After name-checking Branthwaite, Kompany expanded on his praise for the young England defender.

“I’m not even saying it because he’s a young defender, so sometimes it’s important to stay away from the hype a little bit,” he said.

“It’s just a really objective analysis of moments where my strikers have done really well and he gets back. Sometimes his teammates get beaten and he reads the moment to go and cover.