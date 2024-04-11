Latest Burnley team news ahead of Brighton clash as Vincent Kompany explains why Dara O'Shea's red wasn't appealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Irishman was shown a straight red card during last week’s costly 1-0 defeat to Everton.

Referee Michael Oliver dismissed the defender for denying former Clarey Dwight McNeil a goalscoring opportunity, which carries a one-match ban.

It means O’Shea will be absent for this Saturday’s clash against Brighton and Hove Albion at Turf Moor.

Speaking after the Everton game, Kompany questioned the decision to brandish a straight red, given McNeil was so far away from Arijanet Muric’s goal and didn’t have the ball under control.

But when asked if the Clarets had considered lodging an appeal, Kompany said: “I can’t say that we thought we had a big chance of doing anything with that.

“For us, the main thing is that he’s going to miss one game so someone else has to step up.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Referee Michael Oliver gives a red card to Dara O'Shea of Burnley during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on April 06, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“Obviously he was on a positive trend so that’s unfortunate for us.”

Burnley otherwise have no fresh injury concerns as they bid to cut the gap to safety, which currently stands at six points with six games left to play.

Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond have all been missing in recent weeks through injury.

Han-Noah Massengo has also missed out but he was seen taking part in a fitness test before the game at Goodison Park last weekend.

“I don’t think there’s anybody else that’s going to miss out. We should have a pretty good squad other than Dara missing,” Kompany confirmed.

James Trafford is also expected to come back into the mix after being left out of Burnley’s match day squads for the past two games.

Lawrence Vigouroux took his spot on the bench instead, with Muric keeping hold of the number one jersey.

“He was just ill, so he’s come back now and by the looks of it he looks in good spirits,” Kompany said.