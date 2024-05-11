Burnley boss Vincent Kompany questions public comments about Michael Obafemi's disciplinary issues at Millwall
It comes after the striker was left out of Millwall’s squad last week for their final game of the season.
Obafemi, who has been on loan at The Den since January, was omitted alongside Kevin Nisbet for the 1-0 victory against Swansea City.
Speaking after the game, Millwall boss Neil Harris explained that both Obafemi and Nisbet were left out as a result of disciplinary issues.
“All I’m going to say is I’m building a culture and an environment at the football club. The standards are set by Neil Harris and Millwall Football Club,” he told London News Online.
“These are standards that I expect players to adhere to. Players will only be involved at my football club, when I’m in charge, if they hit those standards. It’s all about culture and environment.
“Michael has done brilliantly for us on loan and we’re really thankful for his efforts. He didn’t feature for us off the bench the other day he wasn’t going to feature today. I’d rather play our own players who have trained impeccably.”
When asked to clarify if Obafemi’s absence was also related to ill discipline, Harris added: “Michael was based around discipline but also around that we’re not going to look to sign him in the transfer window, so no need to include him.”
While Kompany was keen to stress he didn’t want to get involved in another club’s matters, he did seem to question why the issue had to be dealt with in public.
“I think right now we've been focused mainly on getting the season over the line,” he said.
“Of course as a club, I don't think we were too pleased there needed to be a big statement.
“We always have a duty of care to all players we have but okay, we don't want to get involved in other clubs' affairs.
“The main thing is we're able to recover players who feel like they can help us next season.”
Obafemi has made 14 appearances for the Lions, scoring twice.
