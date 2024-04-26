Burnley boss Vincent Kompany insists integrity of officials shouldn't be called into question

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s a topic that has re-entered the public’s consciousness after Nottingham Forest released an extraordinary statement seemingly questioning the integrity of Stuart Attwell, a supposed Luton Town fan, who was on VAR duty when they were denied three penalties during their recent defeat to Everton.

With the Clarets having it all to play for during the final four games of the season, sitting just three points adrift of safety, it could be tricky to keep emotions in check.

But Kompany has re-emphasised his apologetic stance following his recent remarks and insists the integrity of this county’s officials shouldn’t be called into question.

“I think I was very clear about that on the day itself and the words I used, especially mentioning the word cheat and questioning the integrity of the referee, I said in a very, very honest way that doesn’t reflect what I actually think,” he said.

“For me it’s really important to state that, because I believe in the integrity of the referees in this country.

“I also believe because of the fact they’ve set such high standards over the years, at times when you go through a difficult patch it just stands out a little bit.

“But my comments…that’s why I apologised, but when the mist comes down in terms of what you’re trying to say, of course my goal is to be with the team and not to get involved with anything other than the performance of my team.”

Kompany added: “I want to be explicitly clear that their integrity should never be questioned.

“The fact I got a sanction after doing so, even if it wasn’t an intentional comment, but after doing so it’s completely right.

“How we then navigate sensitivities, I think that’s also a fair question to discuss with the powers that be.”

When asked if he would have an issue with England officiating any of their remaining games, Kompany said: “Look, it’s one of those things. I understand the context of what you say, but they are part of a bigger discussion.

“I don’t think you can fault the integrity of an individual, not in this league. No way. But you can surely avoid certain discussions.

“That’s my bit on it and that’s it.”

The Clarets boss was dismissed from the touchline during the draw against Chelsea at the end of March and subsequently charged with misconduct following the fixture at Stamford Bridge at the end of March.

It comes after England showed a second yellow card to Burnley’s Lorenz Assignon who had harshly been adjudged to have fouled Mykhailo Mudryk inside the box.