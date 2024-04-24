Burnley FC: Details emerge of Vincent Kompany's furious outburst during controversial Chelsea draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets boss was dismissed from the touchline and subsequently charged with misconduct following the fixture at Stamford Bridge at the end of March.

It comes after England showed a second yellow card to Burnley’s Lorenz Assignon who had harshly been adjudged to have fouled Mykhailo Mudryk inside the box.

While Cole Palmer dispatched the penalty, the Clarets fought back with 10 men to draw 2-2.

An independent regulatory commission, comprising of chairperson Jonathan Rennie and independent panel members Faye White and Udo Onwere, met on April 10 to discuss Kompany’s charge.

The FA has now released the written reasons from that meeting after Kompany was slapped with a £10,000 fine and given a two-game touchline ban, albeit one is suspended until the end of 2024.

Assistant referee James Bell said in his extraordinary incident report form: ”Following the award of a penalty to Chelsea in the 40th minute, the Burnley manager reacted angrily by moving out of his technical area throwing his arms aggressively and shouting at the referee.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, is shown a red card by Referee Darren England during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

“As the decision was being checked I attempted to use members of his own technical area staff to calm him down but Mr Kompany persisted to insult the referee by pointing towards him and calling him “a f*****g cheat” numerous times.

“Despite the attempts to calm him down, Mr Kompany then entered the field of play, briefly, again gesturing towards the referee and shouting “you’re a f*****g cheat”.

“I informed the referee that a stage two (red card) sanction was required for the Burnley manager. As Darren came over to issue the red card Mr Kompany again said, “f*****g cheat.”

The panel also heard that after being shown a red card, Kompany remained in the technical area for “some time”, which caused a delay to the restart of the game, before eventually heading down the tunnel.

Kompany admitted the charge and also apologised to the referee during his next press conference, ahead of the game against Wolves three days later.

His solicitor, meanwhile, said the incident was “out of character” for Kompany and that the “red mist” had overtaken him, responding emotionally to what he considered to be incorrect decisions made by England.

It was also argued on Kompany’s behalf that: “at this key stage of the season incorrect decisions can potentially have enormous consequences for the club in the relegation zone.”

The Clarets sent a letter in support of Kompany, stating: “Retaining Premier League status is our highest priority at the moment in order to safeguard a more robust future for our players and staff at every level of the club…

“Whilst we do not want to make excuses for the language used, it is certain that the intense pressure which Mr Kompany is under at this point in the season will have contributed to his outburst at Mr England after the decisions he made following Lorenz’s tackle on Mykhailo Mudryk.”

Kompany and Burnley’s chief operating officer Matt Williams visited the officials after the final whistle to discuss the incident, while also apologising for his comments.

The panel then heard directly from Kompany, who reiterated he did not believe the words he used, but rather felt a “sense of injustice” in the heat of the moment.

The report adds: “He set high standards for himself and felt that over the course of the season there had been a compounding effect of poor decisions that caused him to suddenly and temporarily lose control.”

Kompany’s solicitor, meanwhile, reminded the panel of Kompany’s previously exemplary disciplinary record and claimed he had been punished enough by receiving the red card and missing the second half of the Chelsea game.

The Belgian was hit with a touchline ban, however, albeit one game has been suspended.