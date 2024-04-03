Burnley boss Vincent Kompany hit with FA charge for misconduct following Chelsea dismissal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Clarets boss was shown a straight red card by referee Darren England at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea had been awarded a contentious penalty.

Lorenz Assignon was also dismissed for his involvement, shown a second yellow card for his apparent foul on Mykhailo Mudyrk.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kompany was left visibly incensed by the decision and let his feelings known to the fourth official.

Speaking on Monday ahead of the midweek fixture against Wolves, Kompany revealed he apologised to the officials for the way he handled the incident.

The Belgian now has until this Friday to provide his response to the charge.

The FA charge states: “Vincent Kompany has been charged with misconduct following Burnley’s Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday, March 30.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, is shown a red card by Referee Darren England during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s alleged that the manager’s language and/or behaviour around the 40th minute was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting towards a match official and/or questioned their integrity.

"Vincent Kompany has until 6pm on Friday, April 5 to provide his response.”

Kompany was unable to discuss the incident after the game due to his red card. But he finally addressed his red card during his pre-match press conference for the Wolves game on Monday.

He said: “I obviously slightly disagreed with the on-field decision!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Look, I think after the game it’s important to say I did go and see the officials to apologise about the choice of words. My intention was definitely not to say or suggest that an official would get in his car on the day of a game and come with the intention to referee against a team. That wasn’t my intention.

“But the frustration comes from the fact it’s been a succession of mistakes and it’s always debatable.

“When it’s one game or one event, it’s always debatable. Just like this one could be debatable, but less so than other cases I think but you can always debate. But for us it’s the succession of it and the effects on points and the effects on our season. All of that gives you a feeling, it makes you more angry when the next one comes.