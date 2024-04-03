Burnley boss Vincent Kompany hit with FA charge for misconduct following Chelsea dismissal
The Clarets boss was shown a straight red card by referee Darren England at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea had been awarded a contentious penalty.
Lorenz Assignon was also dismissed for his involvement, shown a second yellow card for his apparent foul on Mykhailo Mudyrk.
Kompany was left visibly incensed by the decision and let his feelings known to the fourth official.
Speaking on Monday ahead of the midweek fixture against Wolves, Kompany revealed he apologised to the officials for the way he handled the incident.
The Belgian now has until this Friday to provide his response to the charge.
The FA charge states: “Vincent Kompany has been charged with misconduct following Burnley’s Premier League game against Chelsea on Saturday, March 30.
"It’s alleged that the manager’s language and/or behaviour around the 40th minute was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting towards a match official and/or questioned their integrity.
"Vincent Kompany has until 6pm on Friday, April 5 to provide his response.”
Kompany was unable to discuss the incident after the game due to his red card. But he finally addressed his red card during his pre-match press conference for the Wolves game on Monday.
He said: “I obviously slightly disagreed with the on-field decision!
“Look, I think after the game it’s important to say I did go and see the officials to apologise about the choice of words. My intention was definitely not to say or suggest that an official would get in his car on the day of a game and come with the intention to referee against a team. That wasn’t my intention.
“But the frustration comes from the fact it’s been a succession of mistakes and it’s always debatable.
“When it’s one game or one event, it’s always debatable. Just like this one could be debatable, but less so than other cases I think but you can always debate. But for us it’s the succession of it and the effects on points and the effects on our season. All of that gives you a feeling, it makes you more angry when the next one comes.
“I will have to do my best, I just hope it doesn’t happen again this season.”