It means the Clarets now sit six points adrift of safety ahead of Saturday’s must-win clash against relegation rivals Everton.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. MAN OF THE MATCH: Arijanet Muric - 8/10
Broke the lines consistently with his excellent distribution. Also stopped a certain goal with a great save. A revelation since coming into the side. Makes such a big difference. Photo: Richard Pelham
2. Vitinho - 7/10
Plenty of effort and endeavour, but he lacked quality in the final third. He used his pace to good effect to make some important interceptions though. Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC
3. Dara O'Shea - 7/10
Involved in both goals, providing the pinpoint cross for Bruun Larsen’s opener before being pulled off for the harsh free-kick. Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Maxime Esteve - 6/10
Beaten too easily for pace by Ait-Nouri in Wolves’ big chance at the start of the second-half, but otherwise pretty solid. Photo: Jack Thomas - WWFC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.