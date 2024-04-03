Burnley player ratings vs Wolves as yet another 8/10 handed out for fan favourite - gallery

Burnley were held to a frustrating draw at home to Wolves last night – denting their Premier League survival hopes.
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

Jacob Bruun Larsen’s first-time strike was cancelled out by Rayan Ait-Nouri’s header as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

It means the Clarets now sit six points adrift of safety ahead of Saturday’s must-win clash against relegation rivals Everton.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Broke the lines consistently with his excellent distribution. Also stopped a certain goal with a great save. A revelation since coming into the side. Makes such a big difference.

1. MAN OF THE MATCH: Arijanet Muric - 8/10

Broke the lines consistently with his excellent distribution. Also stopped a certain goal with a great save. A revelation since coming into the side. Makes such a big difference.

Plenty of effort and endeavour, but he lacked quality in the final third. He used his pace to good effect to make some important interceptions though.

2. Vitinho - 7/10

Plenty of effort and endeavour, but he lacked quality in the final third. He used his pace to good effect to make some important interceptions though.

Involved in both goals, providing the pinpoint cross for Bruun Larsen’s opener before being pulled off for the harsh free-kick.

3. Dara O'Shea - 7/10

Involved in both goals, providing the pinpoint cross for Bruun Larsen's opener before being pulled off for the harsh free-kick.

Beaten too easily for pace by Ait-Nouri in Wolves’ big chance at the start of the second-half, but otherwise pretty solid.

4. Maxime Esteve - 6/10

Beaten too easily for pace by Ait-Nouri in Wolves' big chance at the start of the second-half, but otherwise pretty solid.

