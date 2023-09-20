Burnley boss Vincent Kompany delivers verdict on Lyle Foster's red card vs Nottingham Forest

Vincent Kompany admits Lyle Foster will be a big miss for Burnley but he’s confident others will step up in his absence.

The striker is to serve a three-game suspension after being sent off for violent conduct during Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Referee Robert Jones initially missed the incident but, following a VAR check, the 23-year-old was shown a straight red for an elbow into the midriff of Ryan Yates.

Foster will now miss the upcoming league games against Manchester United and Newcastle United, as well as the Carabao Cup third round tie against Salford City which is sandwiched in between.

The South African, Burnley’s top scorer so far this season in the Premier League, will return to action for the trip to Luton Town on Tuesday, October 3.

“He will be (a miss), but that’s why you build a squad,” Kompany said. “We have players who can play this position. We have other players who can add something.

“We saw on Monday with Mike Tresor coming in, there’s more to come. There are players who haven’t played yet who have the potential to help us. In these moments hopefully they can step up.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Lyle Foster of Burnley reacts as Referee Robert Jones (not pictured) goes to check the VAR monitor before showing a red card to Lyle Foster during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“We will miss Lyle but it’s an opportunity for somebody else.”

Addressing the incident itself, Kompany admits he might have to put an arm around the striker to make sure he comes back on top form.

It comes after the striker opened up over the summer on his recent mental health struggles following his move to Europe.

“It’s a shame,” Kompany said of Foster’s red card.

“The effort he puts into the team and how he’s establishing himself in this league, I think it’s something you have to put forward first but he made a mistake.

“I’m a little bit more cautious because he has been very open about mental health in the past, so I will step away from it and make sure he’s ready for the next game.