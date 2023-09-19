‘Strange one’: Burnley’s Sander Berge has his say on THAT disallowed goal against Nottingham Forest
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Clarets were denied what could have been the winning goal at the City Ground during their pulsating and at some points controversial 1-1 draw.
Berge was instrumental in setting up Foster for what would have been the striker’s third goal in as many league games, surging past Scott McKenna before pulling the ball back for his teammate to tuck away.
But after referee Robert Jones was sent to view the VAR monitor, the ‘goal’ was ruled out after it was adjudged Berge deliberately handled the ball during the lead up.
Explaining his version of events, Berge told Clarets+: “I went with McKenna, the ball just drops there, I run and all of a sudden the ball comes with me.
“When I ran through it’s not like I felt I used my hand with any purpose to get the ball with me, it’s just my natural movement.
“When we score I don’t really think about it as being a handball. The referee asked me if I used my hand and I couldn’t really tell, I just felt like I had my arm next to my body with just a normal running movement.
“It’s a strange one. I haven’t seen it back yet so it’s difficult to say.”
Despite being denied a first league win, the 25-year-old feels there were plenty of positives to take from the game.
“The lads showed very good character. This is a tough place to come, they obviously won away at Chelsea in their last game but we stepped up,” he added.
“After some difficult home games we wanted to show ourselves and we were working really hard on the training ground, going through our games again and again to analyse what we can do better.
“It’s a learning process for each and every one of us in the squad. There’s not a lot of previous Premier League experience but I think we’re on the right step for sure and this showed what we’re capable of.
“Even when they made it 1-1, we were still pushing for a winner away at a hostile environment, so I’m proud of the lads and we were unfortunate not to come away with the three points.”