Burnley boss Vincent Kompany debates James Trafford's role in Liverpool's first goal during Anfield defeat

The goalkeeper appeared to be at fault for Liverpool’s first goal during their 3-1 win when he rushed off his line to claim a corner.

But the 21-year-old failed to make contact with the cross, gifting Diogo Jota the simplest of headers into the back of his unguarded net.

The timing of the goal couldn’t have been any more frustrating for Kompany’s men, who had started the game well and had looked the more likely to score.

The Clarets did end up levelling in first-half stoppage-time with a set-piece of their own when Dara O’Shea headed home from Josh Brownhill’s corner.

But Jurgen Klopp’s men would take all three points after scoring twice in the second-half courtesy of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

But supporters have expressed their frustration with Burnley conceding from another set piece, the 11th time it has happened this season.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: James Trafford of Burnley saves from Luis Diaz of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield on February 10, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

When asked if Trafford could have done better for the goal, Kompany said: “I don’t know.

“The first thing I saw when I watched it back, and I only watched it on the bench, was that one of our players dropped early who is normally in that position to go and head it.

“It would be a bit harsh with the performance he’s put in again to highlight this as a position that dropped, but it’s no secret it’s a player we signed in January. He’s only been here for two weeks.