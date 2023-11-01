Burnley boss Vincent Kompany at pains to emphasise gulf in Premier League quality following Everton cup defeat
and live on Freeview channel 276
While the Clarets are now a top flight side, Kompany believes the Clarets are still on a journey to closing that gap.
It comes after his side slumped to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions at the hands of Sean Dyche, who dumped his former side out of the competition.
Fellow former Claret James Tarkowksi was on the scoresheet as the Toffees cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win at Goodison Park.
Delivering his verdict on the defeat, Kompany said: “If I look back at how I was feeling after the Brentford game, I’ll never master the art of feeling good after a defeat, I’ll never feel great, but I feel different to a week ago.
“In large parts we kept it a game. First-half was good, but then obviously mistakes cost us, especially at this level.
“I keep saying you’re in the Premier League, so when you get promoted it’s not supposed to be easy. You’re still on a journey to get to that level, year one is never easy. That’s part of something we’re experiencing now.
“Duels, lack of communication on one phase to the other and before you know it a good performance turns into something where you go looking for more.
“It’s part of what you have to deal with and you have to go again. The next game is the most important.”
When asked if there’s a way of speeding up the journey, Kompany added: “You don’t accept it, absolutely not. But you put it into context, otherwise you can make your head crazy with all of these things.
“Was the performance bad today? No. But in these moments there is a difference and it shows.
“The worrying thing would be if you don’t have the belief in your squad, which is not the case at all.
“I probably don’t look as defeated. Yes I’m hurt but I can put it into context. I’d be naive at the start of the season to not expect you go through these moments before you go over that hurdle.
“Eventually when you get through your first year, that’s when you look upwards but it is what it is.”