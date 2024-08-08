Burnley boss Scott Parker tight-lipped on Manchester United's rumoured interest in Sander Berge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker opted to remain tight-lipped when asked about Manchester United’s rumoured interest in Burnley’s star man Sander Berge.

It’s been widely reported in recent days that last season’s player of the season is a key target for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Parker was asked about the speculation by United fan and talkSPORT host Andy Goldstein, who said: "I know Sander Berge has been linked to my club, but that would be unprofessional of me to ask what the latest is there, so I won’t go there at all.

"Let me ask you though, how important are Norwegian defensive midfielders to Burnley this season?”

Parker, however, gave very little away.

“I will just laugh that one off,” he joked.

He went on to say: “It’s like anything, I’m sure there will be movement this year with all sorts in terms of players coming in and players leaving, but individual situations…I wouldn’t want to comment on that.”

Despite Burnley’s struggles in the Premier League, Berge was the club’s standout performer following his move from Sheffield United last summer.

The Norwegian international made 40 appearances in all competitions as the Clarets, under the guidance of former boss Vincent Kompany, suffered relegation back to the Championship.

While the fee that took Berge to Turf Moor from Sheffield United was never disclosed, it was understood to be around the £12m mark.

Our colleagues at the Sheffield Star understand the Blades did insert a sell-on clause into the deal that took Berge to East Lancashire.