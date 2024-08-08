Burnley confirm their squad numbers for the 2024/25 Championship season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley have confirmed their squad numbers ahead of the 2024/25 Championship season.

New signings have been allocated their new numbers, while Wout Weghorst – strongly linked with a move away – has moved from number 13 to 29.

James Trafford keeps hold of number one, while new goalkeepers Etienne Green and Vaclav Hladky take the number 20 and number 32 shirts respectively.

Summer signing Shurandy Sambo will wear number three, while fellow new recruits Lucas Pires (23) and Andreas Hountondji (37) have also discovered their numbers.

Maxime Esteve takes Jordan Beyer’s number five shirt, having worn 33 during the second half of last season. Beyer, meanwhile, will now wear 36. According to the Clarets, the German defender chose to take back this shirt as he wore it during his first campaign at Turf Moor.

Luke McNally takes 34, having previously worn 21 – the same as Aaron Ramsey.

Dara Costelloe hasn’t been given a number following his loan move to Accrington Stanley.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: A general view of Burnley players and staff applauding the fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Numbers 26 and 27 have been left free following the departures of Samuel Bastien and Darko Churlinov respectively.

Mike Tresor, who hasn’t been spotted in pre-season, keeps hold of his number 31 shirt.

In total, 37 players have been given numbers.

Shirt numbers

1 - James Trafford

2 - Dara O’Shea

3 - Shurandy Sambo

4 - x

5 - Maxime Esteve

6 - CJ Egan-Riley

7 - Johann Berg Gudmundsson

8 - Josh Brownhill

9 - Jay Rodriguez

10 - Manuel Benson

11 - Scott Twine

12 - x

13 - x

14 - Connor Roberts

15 - Nathan Redmond

16 - Sander Berge

17 - Lyle Foster

18 - Hjalmar Ekdal

19 - Anass Zaroury

20 - Etienne Green

21 - Aaron Ramsey

22 - Vitinho

23 - Lucas Pires

24 - Josh Cullen

25 - Zeki Amdouni

26 - x

27 - x

28 - Ameen Al-Dakhil

29 - Wout Weghorst

30 - Luca Koleosho

31 - Mike Tresor

32 - Vaclav Hladky

33 - x

34 - Luke McNally

35 - x

36 - Jordan Beyer

37 - Andreas Hountondji

38 - x

39 - Owen Dodgson

40 - Charlie Casper

41 - x

42 - Han-Noah Massengo

43 - x

44 - Hannes Delcroix

45 - Michael Obafemi

46 - x

47 - Wilson Odobert

48 – Enock Agyei