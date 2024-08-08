Burnley confirm their squad numbers for the 2024/25 Championship season
New signings have been allocated their new numbers, while Wout Weghorst – strongly linked with a move away – has moved from number 13 to 29.
James Trafford keeps hold of number one, while new goalkeepers Etienne Green and Vaclav Hladky take the number 20 and number 32 shirts respectively.
Summer signing Shurandy Sambo will wear number three, while fellow new recruits Lucas Pires (23) and Andreas Hountondji (37) have also discovered their numbers.
Maxime Esteve takes Jordan Beyer’s number five shirt, having worn 33 during the second half of last season. Beyer, meanwhile, will now wear 36. According to the Clarets, the German defender chose to take back this shirt as he wore it during his first campaign at Turf Moor.
Luke McNally takes 34, having previously worn 21 – the same as Aaron Ramsey.
Dara Costelloe hasn’t been given a number following his loan move to Accrington Stanley.
Numbers 26 and 27 have been left free following the departures of Samuel Bastien and Darko Churlinov respectively.
Mike Tresor, who hasn’t been spotted in pre-season, keeps hold of his number 31 shirt.
In total, 37 players have been given numbers.
Shirt numbers
1 - James Trafford
2 - Dara O’Shea
3 - Shurandy Sambo
4 - x
5 - Maxime Esteve
6 - CJ Egan-Riley
7 - Johann Berg Gudmundsson
8 - Josh Brownhill
9 - Jay Rodriguez
10 - Manuel Benson
11 - Scott Twine
12 - x
13 - x
14 - Connor Roberts
15 - Nathan Redmond
16 - Sander Berge
17 - Lyle Foster
18 - Hjalmar Ekdal
19 - Anass Zaroury
20 - Etienne Green
21 - Aaron Ramsey
22 - Vitinho
23 - Lucas Pires
24 - Josh Cullen
25 - Zeki Amdouni
26 - x
27 - x
28 - Ameen Al-Dakhil
29 - Wout Weghorst
30 - Luca Koleosho
31 - Mike Tresor
32 - Vaclav Hladky
33 - x
34 - Luke McNally
35 - x
36 - Jordan Beyer
37 - Andreas Hountondji
38 - x
39 - Owen Dodgson
40 - Charlie Casper
41 - x
42 - Han-Noah Massengo
43 - x
44 - Hannes Delcroix
45 - Michael Obafemi
46 - x
47 - Wilson Odobert
48 – Enock Agyei
