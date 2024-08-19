Burnley boss Scott Parker reacts to Wilson Odobert's Tottenham switch and discusses further exits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Parker has tipped Wilson Odobert for a bright future after the former Burnley winger completed a big money move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Clarets were dealt a blow on Friday when the 19-year-old made the switch to North London for an undisclosed fee.

While Odobert’s departure comes as a blow for the Clarets, it also highlights the club’s model in action, by buying players for a relatively low figure before selling them on for a big profit.

“It’s a shame to see Wilson go,” Parker said.

“He’s obviously a top talent that has been nurtured and brought through here, [but] an opportunity for Wilson at Spurs is an incredible opportunity.

“I spent four weeks working with Wilson and I saw every bit of his quality every day, he was a credit in terms of his professionalism and his quality. Everything about him was superb and everybody at the football club wishes him nothing but all the very best at what is a top club, I understand that.

“We have no doubt he has a real bright future ahead.”

LUTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Wilson Odobert of Burnley moves away from Joe Johnson during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town FC and Burnley FC at Kenilworth Road on August 12, 2024 in Luton, England.

Odobert wasn’t the only player to leave on Friday, with Scott Twine also completing a permanent switch to Bristol City - before netting their late winner during their dramatic 4-3 win against Millwall on Saturday.

Further departures are anticipated prior to the August 30 transfer deadline, as the Clarets continue to trim their bloated squad.

Whatever transpires between now and the deadline, Parker will have a strong squad at his disposal in the Championship.

When asked if he’s worried that he might lose more of his better players, Parker added: “It’s a possibility, but every club sits in this position or any manager that sits in this chair at a football club, there’s always that worry.

“The way we work and operate, there’s a [transfer] window open for another 10 days to two weeks and at any moment a player can be transferred or anyone can be brought in.

“It’s not something at the forefront of my mind though. There’s a good squad here, of course, but a lot of work has gone into them and every credit to every one of them in terms of taking things on board and bringing that energy.”