Burnley boss Scott Parker questions perception Arsenal are just a set-piece team

Burnley’s next opponents Arsenal have far more about them than just being the set-piece kings.

That’s according to Clarets boss Scott Parker, who is tasked with coming up with a solution to the Gunners’ mastery from corners, free-kicks and long throws.

Mikel Arteta’s side have scored an incredible 11 goals from set-plays this season. Having scored 16 in total, that’s a 69 per cent success rate.

But leading the way at the top of the table with 22 points from nine games, four clear of second, Parker believes Arsenal are a far more rounded side than the stats might suggest.

“I'm not sure I see it like that,” he said ahead of tomorrow’s encounter at Turf Moor.

“When I'm watching them, I see a fluid team. I see an unbelievably well-coached team. A team that solves situations.

“Of course, there's a large element [of set plays], but I wouldn't say this is a team that just relies on set plays.

Arsenal have scored an incredible 69% of their league goals from set pieces (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Now, obviously, over the course of the start of the season, there's been key moments where they've got wins from set plays.

“But this is also a well-oiled team and a functional team that are very fluid in the way they play.

“Defensively too, they’ve got a really solid foundation. It was probably something we lived by last year. It gives you a bedrock and they've certainly formed that.”

When asked if Arsenal are more of a George Graham team, rather than an Arsene Wenger one, Parker added: “No, I wouldn't say that either, to be honest with you. But maybe I see it a little bit differently.

“When you're watching teams and you see the level of detail that's obviously gone into certain parts of their game, it's very, very evident of where those details are.

“Full credit to Mikel because, like I said, there's a lot of facets to a game of football. One is how you play attacking defensively and set plays, and they're ticking a lot of boxes.”

While Arsenal have many strings to their bow, Parker admits his side will do plenty of preparation in training this week to counteract their set-piece strengths.

“It's a couple of things,” he said. “Of course, we'll work on that and we'll try and work out how we can best try and limit their success.

“For large parts, you’ve got deliveries that, nine times out of ten, are on the money. But there’s also the timing of the runs.

“They're obviously well drilled in knowing where they're going, so we'll also be drilling, doing everything we can to try and work out how we can stop this and how we can be effective to nullify it. But there’s no doubt they’re good at it.”

Remarkably, the Gunners have also conceded just three goals this season, with opposition sides even struggling to register shots on target.

But given their strengths, both defensively and at set-pieces, Parker feels their other skills can often get overlooked.

“That's how I see it,to be honest with you. I think that's the world we live in,” he said.

“What's the cry out at that moment? The cry is you've not conceded in 10 games or whatever it may be. That will be the main topic.

“A team that's at the top of the Premier League or a team like us last year, if anyone thinks that it's because Arsenal just score from corners or us last year, just got 100 points from not conceding, having this defensive bedrock, they're so far from it. There's a lot more things that get involved in that.”

