Throughout the season Scott Parker has repeatedly referenced a target of two-points per-game to achieve automatic promotion – but has now admitted that might not even be enough.

A tally of 92 points would historically be enough to finish in the top two, with an average of 88 points normally required.

But as it currently stands, all of the top three – Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley – are on track to finish on 94 points and over.

When asked if two points per game might not be enough, Parker said: “Maybe, yeah. Definitely that could be the case.

“But while that's a reference and a marker, last year was very different as well, it went above that, so while it's a reference, it's not something that is concrete in securing what we would like to secure this year.

“It’s just about ticking off the games, not focusing on how many wins we need or whatever else. It’s irrelevant.

“Let's get to Bristol City, let's try and get the three points there and move on quickly and refocus and get the job done in the next game as well.”

CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 04: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City FC and Burnley FC at Cardiff City Stadium on March 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The Clarets face a tricky challenge today against the Robins, who sit seventh in the table and level on points with the play-offs.

Liam Manning’s side are in decent form too, sitting fourth in the current form table - two behind Parker’s men.

“They're a very good side and they've picked up recently,” Parker added.

“I say picked up, they've been very good all year. But they've definitely picked up as of late.

“It’s a tough, tough team. Everything we're looking at and certainly what I've looked at over the course of the last 10 days is a real good side that have gone to places and given teams a really, really good game.

“They're fighting for something similar to us, so I suspect this will be a tough game for us, a competitive game, one which both teams have something on.

“We need to bring our best part of us at the weekend to be firstly competitive and try and execute how we see best to break this team down and get three points. That’s our aim.”

Burnley have picked up 39 points at home and 39 points on the road this season, but it’s at Turf Moor where they’ve yet to be defeated.

“I think there's a common theme when you speak to managers,” Parker said. “I think the common theme is: can your home stadium be the difference maker? I've always said that.

“A home base, a home fan. Cliche as it sounds, it’s always your extra man. When the place gets going and the support is there, it's the extra lift that sometimes players need.

“I often reference that I've been in the arena many a time and I have an understanding of that and the power of those moments when that extra cheer can just get that extra yard.

“Our stadium is going to be crucial and it has been crucial. They're a large part of our success.

“I expect on Saturday again our fans to come in, support this team like they've always done through good, through bad moments, get right behind this team and drive us on as much as they can, because I know for a fact that the boys need that and they feel that.”

