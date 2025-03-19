Burnley boss Scott Parker makes intriguing James Trafford claim following England call up

Scott Parker believes there’s even more to come from Burnley’s James Trafford following his England call-up.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable season at Turf Moor, keeping 26 of Burnley’s 27 clean sheets and conceding just 11 league goals.

It’s been some turnaround for the stopper, who had to endure plenty of criticism in the Premier League last season as the Clarets were relegated under Vincent Kompany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As recognition for his stellar displays, Trafford has been named as one of four goalkeepers in Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad, ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

While Trafford has been part of senior squads in the past, he’s still yet to earn his first cap.

“Fully deserved,” Parker said of Trafford’s call up.

“I'm extremely proud. I'm sure his family and I'm sure Traff himself is proud.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: James Trafford of Burnley reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Stoke City FC at Turf Moor on January 01, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

“I'm proud as his coach, to be quite honest with you, because there’s no denying that last year was tough for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think certainly early on when I first stepped into this role, I could see that. There were some tough moments, so fair play to him.

“During the adversity and the slight disappointment he had, he's shown some real character, some real maturity.

“The scary thing is that I still think there's more to come from Traff. That's pretty scary to say because he's been pretty immense for us.

“His call-up is fully deserved though. I'm pleased for him. I hope he goes there now and shows his quality, which I know he will because he’s a confident boy.

“Hopefully he comes back fit and well.”