Burnley boss Scott Parker makes intriguing James Trafford claim following England call up
The 22-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable season at Turf Moor, keeping 26 of Burnley’s 27 clean sheets and conceding just 11 league goals.
It’s been some turnaround for the stopper, who had to endure plenty of criticism in the Premier League last season as the Clarets were relegated under Vincent Kompany.
As recognition for his stellar displays, Trafford has been named as one of four goalkeepers in Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad, ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.
While Trafford has been part of senior squads in the past, he’s still yet to earn his first cap.
“Fully deserved,” Parker said of Trafford’s call up.
“I'm extremely proud. I'm sure his family and I'm sure Traff himself is proud.
“I'm proud as his coach, to be quite honest with you, because there’s no denying that last year was tough for him.
“I think certainly early on when I first stepped into this role, I could see that. There were some tough moments, so fair play to him.
“During the adversity and the slight disappointment he had, he's shown some real character, some real maturity.
“The scary thing is that I still think there's more to come from Traff. That's pretty scary to say because he's been pretty immense for us.
“His call-up is fully deserved though. I'm pleased for him. I hope he goes there now and shows his quality, which I know he will because he’s a confident boy.
“Hopefully he comes back fit and well.”
